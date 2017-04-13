Who’s most likely to win EPL Player of the Year?

On Thursday, the Professional Footballers' Association announced the nominees for the Player of the Year award. The current holder of the trophy, Riyad Mahrez, didn't make the final cut, but there are plenty of stars worthy of taking his place.

With six candidates on the short list, who is most deserving of the award? There's still plenty of matches left to play, but if the award were to be handed out today, here's who we'd give it to in order of least deserving to most deserving.