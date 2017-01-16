Neymar tops list of world’s 25 most valuable players in new study
For a sport that has been around as long as soccer, using number-crunching and data to make decisions remains controversial in some circles, but the analysts at the CIES Football Observatory are undeterred. In a new study, they set out to determine who is the most valuable player in soccer using a range of performance metrics like goals, assists, and minutes. But the study also goes one step beyond, looking at a player’s age (and thus longevity) and contract length.
Here are the top 25 results of their 100-player report outlining which players are worth the most in transfer money.
Romelu Lukaku, Everton – €70.9m
Age: 23
Contract end: 2019
Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund – €71m
Age: 19
Contract end: 2012
Toni Kroos, Real Madrid – €71.4m
Age: 26
Contract end: 2022
Alvaro Morata, Real Madrid – €72.9m
Age: 24
Contract end: 2020
N'Golo Kante, Chelsea – €74.5m
Age: 25
Contract end: 2021
Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal – €76.3m
Age: 28
Contract end: 2018
Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City – €76.7m
Age: 25
Contract end: 2021
Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan – €77.7m
Age: 23
Contract end: 2021
Riyad Mahrez, Leicester City – €78.1m
Age: 25
Contract end: 2020
Sergio Aguero, Manchester City – €79.7m
Age: 28
Contract end: 2019
Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Atletico Madrid – €83m
Age: 23
Contract end: 2022
Gareth Bale, Real Madrid – €84m
Age: 27
Contract end: 2022
Raheem Sterling, Manchester City – €85.5m
Age: 22
Contract end: 2020
Anthony Martial, Manchester United – €92.5m
Age: 21
Contract end: 2019
Gonzalo Higuain, Juventus – €98m
Age: 29
Contract end: 2020
Eden Hazard, Chelsea – €101.5m
Age: 25
Contract end: 2020
Dele Alli, Tottenham – €110.5m
Age: 20
Contract end: 2022
Paulo Dybala, Juventus – €113.8m
Age: 23
Contract end: 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid – €126.5m
Age: 31
Contract end: 2021
Harry Kane, Tottenham – €139.2m
Age: 23
Contract end: 2022
Luis Suarez, Barcelona – €145.2m
Age: 29
Contract end: 2021
Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid – €150.4m
Age: 25
Contract end: 2021
Paul Pogba, Manchester United – €155.3m
Age: 23
Contract end: 2021
Lionel Messi, Barcelona – €170.5m
Age: 29
Contract end: 2018
Neymar, Barcelona – €246.8m
Age: 24
Contract end: 2021