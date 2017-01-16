Neymar tops list of world’s 25 most valuable players in new study

For a sport that has been around as long as soccer, using number-crunching and data to make decisions remains controversial in some circles, but the analysts at the CIES Football Observatory are undeterred. In a new study, they set out to determine who is the most valuable player in soccer using a range of performance metrics like goals, assists, and minutes. But the study also goes one step beyond, looking at a player’s age (and thus longevity) and contract length.

Here are the top 25 results of their 100-player report outlining which players are worth the most in transfer money.

David Ramos

25

Romelu Lukaku, Everton – €70.9m

Age: 23

Contract end: 2019

24

Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund – €71m

Age: 19

Contract end: 2012

23

Toni Kroos, Real Madrid – €71.4m

 Age: 26

Contract end: 2022

22

Alvaro Morata, Real Madrid – €72.9m

Age: 24

Contract end: 2020

21

N'Golo Kante, Chelsea – €74.5m

Age: 25

Contract end: 2021

20

Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal – €76.3m

Age: 28

Contract end: 2018

19

Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City – €76.7m

Age: 25

Contract end: 2021

18

Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan – €77.7m

Age: 23

Contract end: 2021

17

Riyad Mahrez, Leicester City – €78.1m

Age: 25

Contract end: 2020

16

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City – €79.7m

Age: 28

Contract end: 2019

15

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Atletico Madrid – €83m

Age: 23

Contract end: 2022

14

Gareth Bale, Real Madrid – €84m

Age: 27

Contract end: 2022

13

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City – €85.5m

Age: 22

Contract end: 2020

12

Anthony Martial, Manchester United – €92.5m

Age: 21

Contract end: 2019

11

Gonzalo Higuain, Juventus – €98m

Age: 29

Contract end: 2020

10

Eden Hazard, Chelsea – €101.5m

Age: 25

Contract end: 2020

9

Dele Alli, Tottenham – €110.5m

Age: 20

Contract end: 2022

8

Paulo Dybala, Juventus – €113.8m

Age: 23

Contract end: 2020

7

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid – €126.5m

Age: 31

Contract end: 2021

6

Harry Kane, Tottenham – €139.2m

Age: 23

Contract end: 2022

5

Luis Suarez, Barcelona – €145.2m

Age: 29

Contract end: 2021

4

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid – €150.4m

Age: 25

Contract end: 2021

3

Paul Pogba, Manchester United – €155.3m

Age: 23

Contract end: 2021

2

Lionel Messi, Barcelona – €170.5m

Age: 29

Contract end: 2018

1

Neymar, Barcelona – €246.8m

Age: 24

Contract end: 2021

