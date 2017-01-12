How Morgan Schneiderlin’s move to Everton is perfect for all 3 parties

Why it's good for Everton

It's painfully clear that Everton need Schneiderlin as much as he needs them. The midfield is, to put it plainly, old. Schneiderlin is no youngster, but when you're running 35-year-old Gareth Barry out there day-in and day-out, something has to give. At an initial fee of £20 million, Schneiderlin isn't cheap but far from a bank-breaker. The fee can jump up to £24 million, but that's still not enough to cripple the Toffees. Consider that he has the bonus of a "homegrown" designation, and it's a fair price to pay.

One of Everton's biggest problems so far this season has been an inability to seize control in the midfield. With no glaring weaknesses, Schneiderlin can move up and down the pitch ... which is already more than can be said for many of Everton's other options, save for Idrissa Gueye. With United, Schneiderlin never found the form he had in Southampton, but it's not a huge gamble for Everton. He also enjoyed the best season of his career under Koeman, who is sure to get the best from him.

