What clubs will all of Monaco’s amazing young players leave for this summer?

To say Monaco have been this season's surprise package is a big understatement. After years of getting pasted by Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco have broken out in a big way at home in France, and in Champions League as well. They're top of Ligue 1, and in the CL quarterfinals, and they've played some of the most beautiful soccer on the continent in the process.
Breakout teams are made up of breakout stars, and Monaco aren't short on those either. Their squad is full of young, exciting talent, and they're going to have more than a couple teams knocking on their door this summer to come and take that talent away. But where will Monaco's young crown jewels end up?
Benjamin Mendy
Benjamin Mendy just arrived from Marseille this summer, but he might be on his way out of Monaco after just a year. In just a short time, the 22-year-old left back has started to look like one of Europe's best players in that position, and he's just been rewarded with his first France cap. He's been fantastic in Ligue 1, but his performances in Champions League have really made him a juicy prospect, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United said to be chasing him.
While Jose Mourinho's frustration with Luke Shaw is well documented, he put in a strong showing against Sunderland, and there might be hope for the young England star at United. Arsenal are a legitimate possibility as well, with wholesale changes on the horizon, but it's Manchester City that might be Mendy's final destination. At just 22 years old, he might just stay and Monaco to develop, but it looks like he's destined to bounce after just a year in the principality.
Djibril Sidibe
Monaco could be shopping for two new fullbacks this summer if the rumored interest becomes reality. 24-year-old Frenchman Djibril Sidibe's been doing the same quality of work as Benjamin Mendy on the opposite flank, and he might be out after just a year as well.
Mendy reportedly turned down a move to Arsenal before signing for Monaco from Lille last summer, saying he didn't want to sit on the bench. Now, with another strong season under his belt and some killer performances in Europe, it might be time to make the jump to a bigger club. Pep Guardiola could make it a double for Manchester City and steal both their fullbacks, but Manchester United could be a possibility as well, despite Antonio Valencia's increasingly positive showings at right back.
Tiemoue Bakayoko
Tiemoue Bakayoko's header was the one to doom Manchester City in their Champions League round of 16 tie, but the defensive midfielder won't be expected to score goals wherever he ends up next. He's got three to his name this season, but his real strength lies in his ability to win the ball back and recycle possession for those whose gifts lie in front of goal.
At 22 years old, Bakayoko is still a work in progress, but he's a tireless worker in midfield, and a really imposing force on the defensive side of the ball. His occasional immaturity on the ball showed in his first cap for France as he clumsily and easily gave away possession in a dangerous area, leading to Spain's first goal, but he's got huge potential and is improving steadily. Chelsea could be a possible destination, but Jose Mourinho is said to be especially high on pairing him with Paul Pogba in Manchester United's midfield.
Fabinho
While Kylian Mbappe's rightfully grabbed most of the headlines for Monaco, Fabinho's been steadily putting in some of Europe's best performances, week in and week out. The 23-year old-Brazilian, who has the incredible versatility to be equally comfortable in the center of midfield or at right back, has quietly been Monaco's driving force throughout the season. An accomplished defender, Fabinho's silky smooth on the ball, and he's Europe's best penalty taker without a shadow of a doubt. He's a Pep Guardiola type player in almost every sense, and it looks as if Manchester City may be his next destination.
Thomas Lemar
Thomas Lemar got left in the shadows following Kylian Mbappe's meteoric rise, but the 21 year old Frenchman can't be forgotten. Pacy, skillful and versatile, Lemar mainly lines up at left wing, but can play across the front line. Lemar's had a good season, with 12 to his name so far, but Mbappe's rise has pushed his stock down a bit. He could leave for Atletico Madrid or Liverpool, but it's a strong possibility he stays at Monaco to continue his development.
Bernardo Silva
Bernardito Silva is Monaco's magic man. The little attacking midfielder is most frequently found right in the middle of whatever beautiful flowing passing move Monaco are engaged in, and along with Joao Moutinho and Fabinho, he runs this team. The 22-year-old Portuguese is nearly impossible to stop on the dribble, he's an inventful passer, and those qualities have caught the eye of more than a few clubs around Europe. Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all rumored to be at the top of the list of suitors, but it could be the chance to link up with fellow countryman Mourinho that tips the balance for Silva.
Kylian Mbappe
Young. Thierry. Henry. Get used to seeing that title attached to Mbappe's, because the comparison isn't going away anytime soon. It's terrifying to think just how much money the real Thierry Henry could command at 18 years old in this economy, but Mbappe's numbers will probably be astronomical on their own. Manchester United have been linked most heavily with the young Frenchman, but the Red Devils can't sign everyone and you can put almost any of Europe's big teams in the mix for Mbappe.