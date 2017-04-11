What clubs will all of Monaco’s amazing young players leave for this summer?

To say Monaco have been this season's surprise package is a big understatement. After years of getting pasted by Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco have broken out in a big way at home in France, and in Champions League as well. They're top of Ligue 1, and in the CL quarterfinals, and they've played some of the most beautiful soccer on the continent in the process.

Breakout teams are made up of breakout stars, and Monaco aren't short on those either. Their squad is full of young, exciting talent, and they're going to have more than a couple teams knocking on their door this summer to come and take that talent away. But where will Monaco's young crown jewels end up?