9 takeaways from Week 5 in MLS, as superstar imports stole headlines

The joke on Saturday was that Minnesota United were making Real Salt Lake look like, well, Minnesota United. Dragged down by some rather terrible defending and a shocking Nick Rimando error, RSL fell 4-2 to the Loons on Saturday. It was a hapless performance all around.

But, as bad as it was, it's doubtful RSL will stay so bad. They were tattered with injuries and forced to field a makeshift back line, which should self-resolve. More importantly, however, they have a new coach starting this week in Mike Petke. That manager Jeff Cassar was fired at all signals a sense of urgency after an underwhelming start to the season so far, and Petke has a solid enough track record that he should be able to shake up RSL in the way the team needs. RSL should be on a new path soon enough, and that presumably will offer some sort of improvement.