The 10 best matches of the 2017 MLS season
The schedule for the 2017 MLS regular season dropped on Thursday, and needless to say, there are plenty of exciting matchups. From rivalry clashes to stadium debuts (and everything in between) the 2017 season is sure to be filled with fireworks. Here are the 10 biggest matches we're looking forward to this upcoming season.
Mar. 5: Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC
Opening weekend marks the opening of Orlando City SC's highly anticipated new stadium. Last we checked, progress looked to be going along swimmingly. The Lions already boast a raucous fan base, and having a state-of-the-art stadium to call their should only heighten the atmosphere.
Mar. 12: Minnesota United FC vs. Atlanta United FC
The battle of expansion teams! The Loons and Atlanta United FC are the latest additions to the league, and while they might not present the most attractive products right out of the gate — they are brand new, after all — there won't be a better early litmus test than against each other. Both boast coaches with lengthy resumes, too. Adrian Heath (pictured) takes over up north, while Tata Martino will lead the charge for Atlanta.
May 6: Seattle Sounders vs. Toronto FC
The last time these two teams met was in a lengthy MLS Cup final. The Sounders emerged victorious after a penalty shoot out, and TFC will be eager to lace 'em up and exact revenge. It has all the ingredients to pop off.
May 27: Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
A rivalry that dates all the way back to 1975 reignites in May on FOX. The Cascadia Cup match makes its bow in late May at CenturyLink Field.
June 24: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
Heineken Rivalry Week rolls on on June 24, with a Saturday afternoon showcase at Red Bull Arena. Bitter rivals New York Red Bulls and NYCFC will square off in a New York Derby on FOX.
June 25: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders
One of the most evenly matched rivalries around, dating back to their NASL days. Every time these two teams square off it's worth tuning in. Portland's Providence Park will certainly be rocking. Timber Joey, ready your chainsaw.
July 30: Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC
How about ending July with a tour of a brand new stadium? After playing the first chunk of their season at Georgia Tech's Bobby-Dodd Stadium, Atlanta United finally open their own digs. It should be a showstopper, and it's on FOX.
Aug. 27: Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC
The Eastern Conference finalists will be hankering to have another crack at each other. Their two-legged affair in last season's playoffs had a whopping 12 combined goals. We'll have to wait until August to get another helping of it, but it'll likely be worth the wait.
Aug. 27: LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes
The California Clasico pens another chapter in the dog days of summer on FS1. The two teams will have squared off prior to this, so why pick the later date? Well, with the NFL's Chargers taking up temporary residence at the StubHub Center who knows what to expect? The NFL preseason will have commenced by then. Will the field be playable? Will the stadium have swankier seats? Plenty of questions.
Sept. 20: Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact
Considering the way the Eastern Conference finals shaped up, it's only fair that this match get the home-and-home treatment on the must-watch list. The rivalry has never been more fierce. You'd be nuts to not tune in.