Here are the 2017 home openers for all 22 MLS clubs
It seems like MLS Cup just ended, but the new season is just a few short months away. On Wednesday, the league announced the home openers for all 22 teams, with the first match kicking off on March 3. The 2017 season will see two expansion teams make their debuts, Minnesota United FC and Atlanta United. With only so many matches to go around, a handful of teams will have to wait a while to take their bow at home, but that will just heighten the anticipation, right?
Here's a list of when each team's home opener is, and who they'll be facing to start the season in front of their own fans.
March 3 -- Portland Timbers (Providence Park)
Details: 9:30 p.m. ET, Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FCScott Olmos
March 4 -- Columbus Crew SC (MAPFRE Stadium)
Details: 2:00 p.m. ET, Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago FireGreg Bartram
March 4 -- LA Galaxy (StubHub Center)
Details: 4:00 p.m. ET, LA Galaxy vs. FC DallasKirby Lee
March 4 -- Real Salt Lake (Rio Tinto Stadium)
Details: 4:30 p.m. ET, Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FCJeffrey Swinger
March 4 -- Colorado Rapids (Dick’s Sporting Goods Park)
Details: 6:00 p.m. ET, Colorado Rapids vs. New England RevolutionIsaiah J. Downing
March 4 -- D.C. United (RFK Stadium)
Details: 7:00 p.m. ET, D.C. United vs. Sporting Kansas CityTommy Gilligan
March 4 -- Houston Dynamo (BBVA Compass Stadium)
Details: 8:30 p.m. ET, Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FCTroy Taormina
March 4 -- San Jose Earthquakes (Avaya Stadium)
Details: 10:00 p.m. ET, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal ImpactJohn Hefti
March 5 -- Orlando City SC (Orlando City Stadium)
Details: 5:00 p.m. ET, Orlando City SC vs. New York City FCorlandocitysc.com
March 5 -- Atlanta United (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Details: 7:00 p.m. ET, Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls
Note: Atlanta United will play at Bobby Dodd Stadium until Mercedes-Benz Stadium is ready.Adam Hagy
March 5 -- Vancouver Whitecaps (BC Place)
Details: 9:30 p.m. ET, Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Philadelphia UnionAnne-Marie Sorvin
March 11 -- New England Revolution (Gillette Stadium)
Details: 2:00 p.m. ET, New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SCGreg M. Cooper
March 11 -- Chicago Fire (Toyota Park)
Details: 2:00 p.m. ET, Chicago Fire vs. Real Salt LakeMike Dinovo
March 11 -- New York Red Bulls (Red Bull Arena)
Details: 4:00 p.m. ET, New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado RapidsVincent Carchietta
March 11 -- Philadelphia Union (Talen Energy Stadium)
Details: 4:30 p.m. ET, Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FCBill Streicher
March 11 -- Montreal Impact (Olympic Stadium)
Details: 7:00 p.m. ET, Montreal Impact vs. Seattle Sounders FCDan Hamilton
March 11 -- Sporting Kansas City (Children’s Mercy Park)
Details: 9:00 p.m. ET, Sporting Kansas City vs. FC DallasDenny Medley
March 12 -- New York City FC (Yankee Stadium)
Details: 2:00 p.m. ET, NYCFC vs. D.C. UnitedVincent Carchietta
March 12 -- Minnesota United (TFC Bank Stadium)
Details: 5:00 p.m. ET, Minnesota United FC vs. Atlanta United
Note: Minnesota United FC will play all of their 2017 home games at TCF Bank Stadium (on the University of Minnesota campus) until their stadium opens in 2018.Bruce Kluckhohn
March 18 -- FC Dallas (Toyota Stadium)
Details: 8:00 p.m. ET, FC Dallas vs. New England RevolutionJerome Miron
March 19 -- Seattle Sounders (CenturyLink Field)
Details: 7:00 p.m. ET, Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red BullsJoe Nicholson
March 31 -- Toronto FC (BMO Field)
Details: 7:30 p.m. ET, Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas CityNick Turchiaro