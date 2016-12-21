Here are the 2017 home openers for all 22 MLS clubs

It seems like MLS Cup just ended, but the new season is just a few short months away. On Wednesday, the league announced the home openers for all 22 teams, with the first match kicking off on March 3. The 2017 season will see two expansion teams make their debuts, Minnesota United FC and Atlanta United. With only so many matches to go around, a handful of teams will have to wait a while to take their bow at home, but that will just heighten the anticipation, right?

Here's a list of when each team's home opener is, and who they'll be facing to start the season in front of their own fans.