Here are the 2017 home openers for all 22 MLS clubs

It seems like MLS Cup just ended, but the new season is just a few short months away. On Wednesday, the league announced the home openers for all 22 teams, with the first match kicking off on March 3. The 2017 season will see two expansion teams make their debuts, Minnesota United FC and Atlanta United. With only so many matches to go around, a handful of teams will have to wait a while to take their bow at home, but that will just heighten the anticipation, right?

Here's a list of when each team's home opener is, and who they'll be facing to start the season in front of their own fans.

March 3 -- Portland Timbers (Providence Park)

Details: 9:30 p.m. ET, Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC 

Scott Olmos

March 4 -- Columbus Crew SC (MAPFRE Stadium)

Details: 2:00 p.m. ET, Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago Fire

Greg Bartram

March 4 -- LA Galaxy (StubHub Center)

Details: 4:00 p.m. ET, LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas

Kirby Lee

March 4 -- Real Salt Lake (Rio Tinto Stadium)

Details: 4:30 p.m. ET, Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC

Jeffrey Swinger

March 4 -- Colorado Rapids (Dick’s Sporting Goods Park)

Details: 6:00 p.m. ET, Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution

Isaiah J. Downing

March 4 -- D.C. United (RFK Stadium)

Details: 7:00 p.m. ET, D.C. United vs. Sporting Kansas City

Tommy Gilligan

March 4 -- Houston Dynamo (BBVA Compass Stadium)

Details: 8:30 p.m. ET, Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Troy Taormina

March 4 -- San Jose Earthquakes (Avaya Stadium)

Details: 10:00 p.m. ET, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact

John Hefti

March 5 -- Orlando City SC (Orlando City Stadium)

Details: 5:00 p.m. ET, Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC

orlandocitysc.com

March 5 -- Atlanta United (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Details: 7:00 p.m. ET, Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls 

Note: Atlanta United will play at Bobby Dodd Stadium until Mercedes-Benz Stadium is ready.

Adam Hagy

March 5 -- Vancouver Whitecaps (BC Place)

Details: 9:30 p.m. ET, Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Philadelphia Union

Anne-Marie Sorvin

March 11 -- New England Revolution (Gillette Stadium)

Details: 2:00 p.m. ET, New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC

Greg M. Cooper

March 11 -- Chicago Fire (Toyota Park)

Details: 2:00 p.m. ET, Chicago Fire vs. Real Salt Lake

Mike Dinovo

March 11 -- New York Red Bulls (Red Bull Arena)

Details: 4:00 p.m. ET, New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids

Vincent Carchietta

March 11 -- Philadelphia Union (Talen Energy Stadium)

Details: 4:30 p.m. ET, Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC

Bill Streicher

March 11 -- Montreal Impact (Olympic Stadium)

Details: 7:00 p.m. ET, Montreal Impact vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Dan Hamilton

March 11 -- Sporting Kansas City (Children’s Mercy Park)

Details: 9:00 p.m. ET, Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas 

Denny Medley

March 12 -- New York City FC (Yankee Stadium)

Details: 2:00 p.m. ET, NYCFC vs. D.C. United

Vincent Carchietta

March 12 -- Minnesota United (TFC Bank Stadium)

Details: 5:00 p.m. ET, Minnesota United FC vs. Atlanta United

Note: Minnesota United FC will play all of their 2017 home games at TCF Bank Stadium (on the University of Minnesota campus) until their stadium opens in 2018.

Bruce Kluckhohn

March 18 -- FC Dallas (Toyota Stadium)

Details: 8:00 p.m. ET, FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution

Jerome Miron

March 19 -- Seattle Sounders (CenturyLink Field)

Details: 7:00 p.m. ET, Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls

Joe Nicholson

March 31 -- Toronto FC (BMO Field)

Details: 7:30 p.m. ET, Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Nick Turchiaro

