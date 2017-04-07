Take a look at the big awards Marta has won in her lengthy career

On Friday, the Orlando Pride announced they'd signed Brazilian superstar Marta. The 31-year-old is widely regarded as the best female soccer player of all time, and she has the trophy cabinet to back it up. Alongside her numerous club trophies (10 in the last 12 years!) are individual honors, too. Sure, she's come up empty on the international stage but we won't hold that against her.

Here's a look at the biggest individual honors that back up the G.O.A.T. moniker.