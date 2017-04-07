Take a look at the big awards Marta has won in her lengthy career

On Friday, the Orlando Pride announced they'd signed Brazilian superstar Marta. The 31-year-old is widely regarded as the best female soccer player of all time, and she has the trophy cabinet to back it up. Alongside her numerous club trophies (10 in the last 12 years!) are individual honors, too. Sure, she's come up empty on the international stage but we won't hold that against her.
Here's a look at the biggest individual honors that back up the G.O.A.T. moniker.
2006 FIFA World Player of the Year
Marta started her career in her native Brazil with Vasco de Gama in 2000, but she soon moved to Sweden where she really exploded onto the scene. From 2004-08 she scored a whopping 210 goals in 103 appearances with Umea IK in Sweden. A consistent goal threat, she led the league with 21 goals in 2006 and picked up her first FIFA World Player of the Year award. It would be the first of many.
2007 Women's World Cup Golden Ball
Marta dominated the field in the 2007 Women's World Cup. Brazil swept their group, with Marta scoring four goals in the round. Brazil fell in the championship to Germany, but Marta finished as the tournament's top scorer with seven goals. She beat out Ragnhild Gulbrandsen and Abby Wambach, who both had six goals. In addition to the Golden Boot, Marta was awarded the Golden Ball, given to the tournament's top performer.
2007 FIFA World Player of the Year
Adding to her expanding trophy collection, Marta added another FIFA World Player of the Year honor in 2007. In winning the award back-to-back years, she joined Birgit Prinz and Mia Hamm as only players to do so.
2008 FIFA World Player of the Year
When 2008 rolled around, Marta's dominance couldn't be disputed. She racked up a third Player of the Year trophy in as many years. On the club front, she also collected her fourth consecutive Swedish league title. Needless to say, the mid-aughts were a good time to be Marta.
2009 FIFA World Player of the Year
In 2009, Marta collected a fourth Player of the Year award. By this point, it might seem like old hat, but Marta said she didn't see it coming saying "I'm really surprised." She beat out teammate Cristiane, Birgit Prinz, Inka Grings and Kelly Smith for the award.
2010 FIFA World Player of the Year
If Marta's position as the greatest of all time wasn't already written in indelible ink, it certainly was in 2010. She notched her fifth World Player of the Year trophy that year. It was a dicey year professionally as she bounced around team to team (the Los Angeles Sol ceased operations, for example) but one thing remained constant: she still scored.
FIFPro World XI
After missing out on FIFPro's first edition of the women's World XI, Marta proved she's still a threat by making the 2016 team. She said she was "very proud" to be among the world's best. It might be her most recent individual accolade, but it's hard to envision it being her last.