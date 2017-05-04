Stu Holden and Warren Barton criticize Jose Mourinho’s ‘offensive’ statements about Manchester United’s injured players

Right now, Jose Mourinho can't call on the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones. He just got a big boost with Paul Pogba returning from injury, but Jones and Smalling have drawn Mourinho's ire in particular, with the Portuguese manager previously suggesting the two should do whatever it takes to ensure they make it on the pitch against Celta.

“If I was Smalling or Jones, I would play Thursday with anything, I would do a last push,” said Mourinho.

“If they have a crazy mentality like I have, they would. If they are a safe thinking and they are surrounded by people with the same mentality as they have, it’s more time. More cautious.”

It's a tough situation for both manager and players. Mourinho faces incredible pressure to get Manchester United into Champions League, and to do that, he needs his best men available and on the pitch. That can't happen when they're injured.

For the players on the other side of the equation, rushing back from injury can be disastrous. There's the possibility of coming back too soon and re-injuring oneself, and it can have serious repercussions for players' careers down the line.

Does Mourinho have the right to criticize his players for not rushing their recovery?