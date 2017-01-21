8 takeaways from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur’s thrilling 2-2 draw
Man City are furious with Andre Marriner
Just before Spurs scored the equalizer, Raheem Sterling was in along on goal before being given a slight push in the back. It knocked him off balance and his shot was saved. City, rightly, were furious that Marriner didn't award a penalty kick (or the red card that would have accompanied it). It was a scenario where the player -- in this case Sterling -- was punished for trying to stay on his feet and it may have cost City the match.
Pep Guardiola went for it
Manchester City played ultra aggressive to start the season, but Guardiola dialed things back after getting torn apart by Leicester. Against Spurs, he reversed course with a team that featured Yaya Toure as the team's only real midfielder. It worked for much of the first half with City on the front foot the whole time. Spurs looked surprised with how aggressive Guardiola chose to be and, all things considered, you have to feel like he nailed his team selection and tactics.
Hugo Lloris gifted City two goals
First, Lloris hesitated coming out on a ball over the top, then mis-hit his header off of Leroy Sane, who tapped the ball into the open net. Then, he spilled a simple low cross and left it for Kevin De Bruyne to score with ease. While the Citizens may have been better on the day, they could have easily been shutout and only weren't because the normally excellent Lloris was downright awful.Getty Images Getty Images
Spurs made a 180 at halftime
Tottenham were truly outplayed in the first half and should have been behind. They weren't, and while they did concede twice in the second half, it has to be said that they were much better after the break. Ditching the three-man backline to get another player in the center of the midfield was a smart move.
Dele Alli is on fire
Alli now has eight goals and an assist in his last six matches. To say he's in form is an understatement. His ability to find space in the box has always been extraordinary, and now he's adding clinical finishing to it. Amazingly, he's still just 20 years old too.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Gabriel Jesus is dynamite
The Brazilian sensation came off the bench and was a threat right away. He gave Spurs' defense huge problems and would have had a goal had he not been a half-yard offside. Guardiola clearly believed in the 19-year-old, despite Jesus having just joined the team, and for good reason. The kid was unreal.
Spurs have some defensive problems
Jan Vertonghen was hurt last week, starting the thinning of the Tottenham defense. Then Toby Alderweireld was hurt and had to come off on Saturday at City, and that was after Kevin Wimmer was subbed off after a rough first half. Midfielder Victor Wanyama finished the match in defense so if Alderweireld is out for any extended period, Tottenham have a gigantic problem.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Chelsea are the big winners
Liverpool lost and Manchester United drew early, then Spurs and Manchester City split points later on. So four of Chelsea's challengers played and they took a grand total of three points, opening the door for the Blues to go nine clear at the top on Sunday. Antonio Conte and Co. are doing a happy dance somewhere.Getty Images Getty Images