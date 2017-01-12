A look at the entire history of No. 1 MLS SuperDraft picks

When MLS started, they split their draft into two -- the supplemental and college drafts. The supplemental draft was for players who were already professionals, like those who came from USL, while the college draft was for, well, college players.

In 2000, the MLS SuperDraft was born. All the players were thrown into a single draft. The team with the worst record from the previous season (or an expansion team) got the top pick and away we went.

Who have been the top picks of the MLS SuperDraft and how did they do? Let's take a look.

Derik Hamilton

Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports