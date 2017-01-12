A look at the entire history of No. 1 MLS SuperDraft picks
When MLS started, they split their draft into two -- the supplemental and college drafts. The supplemental draft was for players who were already professionals, like those who came from USL, while the college draft was for, well, college players.
In 2000, the MLS SuperDraft was born. All the players were thrown into a single draft. The team with the worst record from the previous season (or an expansion team) got the top pick and away we went.
Who have been the top picks of the MLS SuperDraft and how did they do? Let's take a look.Derik Hamilton Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
2000: Steve Shak, New York Metrostars
The first ever No. 1 overall pick of the MLS SuperDraft didn't go so well. The Metrostars (who are now the Red Bulls) took Shak from UCLA despite the fact that he wasn't near the top of most draft boards. It was obvious why as he lasted just two years with the Metrostars, then two with the Rapids before spending the remainder of his career in the lower divisions.AP ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Chris Carrieri, San Jose Earthquakes
Carrieri was picked by the Earthquakes, but traded to the Rapids not long into his rookie season. He had a bizarre career, getting off to a good start with five goals in 14 games with Colorado and adding 11 goals with five assists the following season, but he never quite found a position and by 2004 was down in the lower divisions. A single appearance with the Chicago Fire was his only MLS appearance from 2004 on.AP
2002: Chris Gbandi, Dallas Burn
Gbandi was a two-time Hermann Trophy finalist, but he missed his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL. He spent the next five years as a starter for Dallas, but never really grew into an impact player and was out of MLS by 2008.AP
2003: Alecko Eskandarian, D.C. United
Eskandarian was the first super successful No. 1 SuperDraft pick. He was drafted by D.C. United and scored 20 times in his first four seasons. He won MLS Cup in 2004 and was named MLS Cup MVP, while added All Star honors in both 2004 and 2006. He was truly one of the league's best strikers. Unfortunately, he was later plagued by a series of head injuries that kept him out for stretches and eventually ended his career.AP
2004: Freddy Adu, D.C. United
No MLS draft pick has ever had the hype of Adu, who was just 14 years old when D.C. United selected him No. 1 overall. He was supposed to be the country's first soccer superstar. With five goals and three assists as a rookie, there was reason to believe that he would be that star and by his third season, he was a starter at just 17. But D.C. United then sent him to Real Salt Lake, where he spent just a few months before going to Benfica. That became the start of the Freddy Adu Tour that has continued to this day. He's jumped from team to team, with no team really dying to keep him. Now, 13 years after he was the No. 1 pick, he's been on 13 teams and counting.AP ASSOCIATED PRESS
2005: Nikolas Besagno, Real Salt Lake
A year after Adu became the youngest player in MLS history, Besagno became the second youngest. He was just 16 years old when Real Salt Lake drafted him, but he played just eight times in four years before being cut by RSL and never played in MLS again.AP ASSOCIATED PRESS
2006: Marvell Wynne, New York Metrostars
Wynne was fast as the wind and a U-20 national team standout when the Metrostars drafted him to be their right back. Unfortunately, he offered little more than speed to begin with and New York sent him to Toronto FC a year after being drafted. After three years north of the border, he was sent to the Colorado Rapids, who moved him to centerback, where he has been ever since. He helped the Rapids win MLS Cup in 2010 and while he never became a great player by any means, he's been a long-time reliable MLSer.AP
2007: Maurice Edu, Toronto FC
Toronto got the top pick in 2007 to kick off their expansion season and tabbed one of the U.S. youth teams' best players in Edu. He was a strong and smart central midfielder, who impressed right away. It wasn't even two years before TFC sold Edu to Rangers, where he became a starter. Edu was also a starter for the U.S. at the 2010 World Cup. He had a rough stretch from 2008-2013 as he struggled for playing time at Stoke City, but returned to MLS in 2014 with the Philadelphia Union and quickly became one of the team's key players.AP
2008: Chance Myers, Kansas City Wizards
Myers has never been a star, but Kansas City probably knew that when they drafted him in 2008. After all, fullbacks don't become stars. But Myers has been one of MLS's more reliable right backs and he helped Sporting KC win the U.S. Open Cup in 2012 and MLS Cup in 2013 so they're plenty happy with their selection of Myers.AP
2009: Steve Zakuani, Seattle Sounders
Zakuani is the biggest "what if?" in SuperDraft history. He scored 11 goals in his second season, adding finishing to his dynamic wing play and creativity. It looked like Zakuani was going to be a star, but an awful tackle at the start of the 2011 season fractured his tibia and fibula. He missed 15 months, but even when he got back on the pitch, he was never the same and retired at the end of the 2014 season. That tackle ruined his career.AP
2010: Danny Mwanga, Philadelphia Union
Mwanga scored seven goals in his rookie season and looked set to become a good MLS striker. But now it's 2016 and that's still the most goals he's scored in a season and he hasn't played in the top flight since a disappointing four-match stint with Orlando City in 2015.AP ASSOCIATED PRESS
2011: Omar Salgado, Vancouver Whitecaps
Salgado left Chivas de Guadalajara to join MLS and was made the No. 1 pick by the Whitecaps. The forward was just 17 years old, but came with high hopes. Unfortunately, he never came close to making an impact, playing just 26 times in four years with the Whitecaps. He's since bounced around the American lower divisions and spent last year on loan in Colombia. Making things tougher for the Whitecaps is that the next two picks in the draft were Darlington Nagbe and Perry Kitchen, two players they'd love to have.AP ASSOCIATED PRESS
2012: Andrew Wenger, Montreal Impact
Wenger has played for three teams in his five MLS seasons. He's scored a total of 19 goals in 135 matches, which is far from impressive for a striker. But he's a hard worker who holds the ball pretty well and creates space for others so he'll probably stick in MLS for a while even if he never becomes a great goal scorer.John E. Sokolowski USA TODAY Sports
2013: Andrew Farrell, New England Revolution
The question with Farrell coming into the draft was what position he would play. Four years later, we're still not sure what position he's best at because he's spent his career bouncing between right back and centerback, but he's shown himself capable at both and the Revolution are plenty happy with him so nobody is complaining.Winslow Townson Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
2014: Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union
Blake was 2016 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year so the Union are obviously thrilled with their pick, but it wasn't a smooth road to this point. Philadelphia traded up to draft Blake when they had a good young goalkeeper in Zac MacMath, then they went out and signed Rais M'Bolhi. They were spending a lot of money and using a lot of assets to stack the one position that only one player can play at a time. Then inexplicably, they leaned on M'Bolhi, who was arguably the worst goalkeeper in MLS. Finally, MacMath was shipped off and M'Bolhi was let go, opening the door for Blake, who is nothing short of sensational.Derik Hamilton Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
2015: Cyle Larin, Orlando City
Larin was consensus No. 1 player in the 2015 draft, but nobody expected him to be this good. The Canadian set an MLS rookie record with 17 goals in 2015 and added 14 more in 2016. He's already one of the league's best strikers at just 21 years old and is a star for Canada. The only question now is whether he'll stay with Orlando or whether he'll make the jump to Europe.Derik Hamilton Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
2016: Jack Harrison, Chicago Fire
The Fire took Harrison with the No. 1 overall pick then immediately traded him to NYCFC for the No. 4 pick and allocation money. Despite being sidelined by a fractured pelvic bone to start the season, Harrison starred in his rookie campaign and has the makings of a very good MLS player. NYCFC are thrilled they traded to get the Englishman, who went to Wake Forest, and he looks like one of their key players for the future.Winslow Townson Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports