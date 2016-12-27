A look back at Bob Bradley’s time at Swansea City
October 3: Bob Bradley is hired
Francesco Guidolin was fired by Swansea City after winning just once in the club’s first seven league matches. With Swansea 17th on the Premier League table and hovering around the relegation zone, the Italian manager was fired and Bradley was named the new coach in one fell swoop.Athena Pictures
October 15: 3-2 loss vs. Arsenal
In his opening match, the Swans scored as many goals as the team was able to muster in their previous three combined under outgoing manager Francesco Guildolin, but they also conceded three. Still, against a quality Arsenal team, it wasn’t a terrible start.
October 22: 0-0 draw vs. Watford
The Swans seemed to be moving in the right direction. It was their first clean sheet since August and it was still early in Bradley's tenure.
October 31: 3-1 loss vs. Stoke City
If the previous match had looked like a step forward, this one was a step back. Bradley made his mark on the line-up, shuffling players around — he gave 19-year-old Daniel James his first first-team call-up and made Gylfi Sigurdsson captain for the first time. But the Swans looked vulnerable.Getty Images Tom Dulat
November 6: 3-1 loss vs. Manchester United
Going up against a stacked Man United team was never going to be easy, but fans were already starting to lose patience. They chanted “We want our club back” and made subtle jabs at the Americanism of Swansea — both the owners and Bradley being from the States. Bradley lamented the Swans were “too easy to play against.”Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
November 19: 1-1 draw vs. Everton
Bradley was close to his first win as Swansea manager, but a last-minute Seamus Coleman equalizer forced the draw.
"There were encouraging signs but at the same time we have to see games out,” Bradley said.Athena Pictures Getty Images
November 26: 5-4 win vs. Crystal Palace
Bradley finally got his first win, and it was thanks to a pair of stoppage goals from Fernando Llorente in a wild back-and-forth.
"It has been a difficult season and a lot of things have not bounced the right way,” Bradley said. "But we still show up every day with a great mentality and I couldn't be happier for that group.”Getty Images
December 3: 5-0 loss vs. Tottenham Hotspur
If the win made anyone think the team was making progress, a lopsided loss to Spurs quickly created doubt. The defense was again poor, even as Bradley seemingly focused on a defensive game plan, and the Swans looked woefully outmatched.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
December 10: 3-0 win vs. Sunderland
This would be Bradley’s final win for the Swans. It seemed to turn down the heat after the previous horrible loss as Llorente again proved what he can do up top. The Swans moved out of the relegation zone and Bradley expressed satisfaction with the performance.Athena Pictures Getty Images
December 14: 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion
It was a match the Swans should have been far more competitive in, but Bradley said the squad was making progress.
"I still think it's a period where we're making progress," he said. "If we can finish up this week with a good result that's still a big positive week."
December 17: 3-0 loss to Middlebrough
Another lopsided loss meant more heat on Bradley’s seat. It was not the attack that was most alarming — although it did fail to produce a goal — but the defense that looked horrible. After rotating the Swans perhaps too much early on as he got a feel for things, Bradley went the opposite direction and had mostly the same starting line-up as he had in the previous two games, and the three games in eight days seemed to show in tired, lackadaisical play.Getty Images Getty Images
December 26: A 4-1 loss vs. West Ham United
The final straw. Chants of “we want Bradley out” rang out in the stadium as the Swans fell apart again. Bradley admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if it concerned his higher-ups.
"I said when I arrived that I would work and fight every day to do the job and I am still fully committed to that,” he said.Getty Images Getty Images
December 27: Bob Bradley is fired
After less than three months, Bradley was fired with Swansea in 19th place and looking in worse-off shape than when he arrived there, at least on paper. Now, with the Swans firmly in the relegation zone and days away from the opening of the transfer window, they must find a new coach.Getty Images Getty Images