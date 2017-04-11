How to watch Juventus vs. Barcelona and Dortmund vs. Monaco in the Champions League

The Champions League quarterfinals are here, and the stakes keep getting higher and higher. Juventus, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco are all in action on Tuesday as the first legs of the two-legged knockout stage begin.
Here are all the details you need to know to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
Tuesday’s coverage begins with pregame show at 2 p.m. ET, simulcast on both FS1 and FS2. After that, Juventus and Barcelona will square off at the Juventus Stadium on FS1 at 2:30 p.m. ET. At the same time, Borussia Dortmund will host Monaco on FS2.
After the matches wrap up, stick around for postgame analysis and highlights.
Barcelona are coming off a stunning loss on Saturday at Malaga in La Liga. Juventus, on the other hand, are riding high after a 2-0 win against Serie A foes Chievo.
Who could forget Barcelona's memorable comeback to book their ticket to the quarterfinals, where the Spanish side made history to beat PSG in the round of 16?
Juventus will be looking to avenge their last visit to the Champions League final, where they lost to Barcelona two seasons ago.
Borussia Dortmund suffered a humbling 4-1 defeat in Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena vs. Bayern Munich on Saturday. Monaco welcomed Radamel Falcao back to the fold after an injury layoff, and the Colombian scored the game's only goal in a Saturday win against Angers.
Dortmund overturned a slender first-leg deficit against Benfica with a gangbusters performance at home to push through to the quarterfinals.
Also free-scoring, Monaco edged by Manchester City in their round of 16 tie to the tune of 6-6 on aggregate with an away-goals advantage. Safe to say, expect goals in this tie.