Jose Mourinho has Manchester United’s worst home record in 45 years

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have struggled across many aspects this season, but one of their biggest issues has been playing in front of their own fans. So far, they've won just six matches at home all season, and their woeful form at Old Trafford has them in real danger of finishing outside the top four.

Even though United's lost just one match at home this year, they're 6-1-9 on the season, giving Mourinho a 37.5 percent home win record, the worst in a full 45 years. The last time the Red Devils were this bad at home? 1973-74, the year they were relegated from the first division. Here are all the managers* with a better home record than The Special One.

*Includes Ryan Giggs during his short time as caretaker manager