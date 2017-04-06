Jose Mourinho has Manchester United’s worst home record in 45 years

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have struggled across many aspects this season, but one of their biggest issues has been playing in front of their own fans. So far, they've won just six matches at home all season, and their woeful form at Old Trafford has them in real danger of finishing outside the top four. 

Even though United's lost just one match at home this year, they're 6-1-9 on the season, giving Mourinho a 37.5 percent home win record, the worst in a full 45 years. The last time the Red Devils were this bad at home? 1973-74, the year they were relegated from the first division. Here are all the managers* with a better home record than The Special One.

*Includes Ryan Giggs during his short time as caretaker manager

Louis Van Gaal

Years in charge: 2014-2016

Home record: 26 wins from 38

Winning percentage: 68 percent

 

Ryan Giggs

Years in charge: 2014 (Caretaker)

Home record: 2 wins from 3

Winning percentage: 67 percent

David Moyes

Years in charge: 2013-2014

Home record: 7 wins from 16

Winning percentage: 44 percent

Sir Alex Ferguson

Years in charge: 1986-2013

Home record: 370 wins from 517

Winning percentage: 72 percent

Ron Atkinson

Years in charge: 1981-1986

Record: 65 wins from 112

Home winning percentage: 58 percent

Dave Sexton

Years in charge: 1977-1981

Record: 44 wins from 84

Home winning percentage: 52 percent

Tommy Docherty

Years in charge: 1972-1977

Record:

First division - 40 wins from 73

Second division - 17 wins from 21

Home winning percentage:

First division - 55 percent

Second division - 81 percent

