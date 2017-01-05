One of the Premier League’s best defenders is up for sale, but where could he land?

Chelsea

Chelsea just came off a loss to Tottenham where makeshift center-back Cesar Azpilicueta was targeted twice by Dele Alli and exposed for Spurs' goals. Azpi's been great this year in his new role, but he's not a natural center back, Gary Cahill hasn't convinced, and Kurt Zouma's coming off serious injury. Chelsea could do with depth and experience in the back, and Fonte could provide it. Still, Azpilicueta has been great, Cahill still has potential to improve under Conte, and there's all the hope in the world Zouma could still go on to be the world class defender he has the potential to be. It's possible, but unlikely.

