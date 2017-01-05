One of the Premier League’s best defenders is up for sale, but where could he land?
Southampton captain Jose Fonte was one of the Premier League's best center-backs last year, and alongside Pepe he helped lead Portugal to their first ever European Championship, anchoring an incredibly stingy defense. His partnership with Virgil Van Dijk in the heart of the Saints' defense was amongst the best in the league, and on the strength of their fantastic performances bigger teams are sniffing around the two defenders greedily. Fonte has 18 months left on his contract, and has been locked in a dispute with management for months. Now, he's put in a transfer request, but where will he end up? Here are the six most likely destinations, ranked.
Chelsea
Chelsea just came off a loss to Tottenham where makeshift center-back Cesar Azpilicueta was targeted twice by Dele Alli and exposed for Spurs' goals. Azpi's been great this year in his new role, but he's not a natural center back, Gary Cahill hasn't convinced, and Kurt Zouma's coming off serious injury. Chelsea could do with depth and experience in the back, and Fonte could provide it. Still, Azpilicueta has been great, Cahill still has potential to improve under Conte, and there's all the hope in the world Zouma could still go on to be the world class defender he has the potential to be. It's possible, but unlikely.Getty Images Getty Images
Tottenham
Spurs could use some depth in the back. Eric Dier isn't a natural center back, and Kevin Wimmer hasn't convinced at all yet. Fonte would be an attractive proposition for them to strengthen, but he won't be top priority, and Fonte probably won't head to a destination where he won't be first choice.Getty Images Getty Images
Benfica
Benfica could be an attractive destination for Fonte. They're likely to sell Victor Lindelof, either this month, or in the summer, and Fonte would be a perfect replacement for the young Swedish sensation. For Fonte, it would be a return to Portugal, and especially Benfica, where he played for two years. Although he'd be playing in Champions League, he'd likely make a lot more money staying in England, and under the bright lights of the Premier League. Still, it's a very attractive option.Carlos Rodrigues Getty Images
Manchester City
Manchester City need help in the back. They're shipping goals, and they especially lack depth in the center of defense. Vincent Kompany can't be counted on to be fit, Nicolas Otamendi is a wildcard, John Stones is a work in progress, and there's not much beyond that. Fonte would step in and be the best (healthy) defender on City's squad immediately. At 33 years old, consummate teacher Pep Guardiola may not be likely to take on such an old pupil, but desperate times call for desperate measures. And quality has no age limit.Getty Images Getty Images
Liverpool
Liverpool have the worst defense of any team in the top six, and they need to address that issue immediately if they're going to push for a title. Dejan Lovren has improved by leaps and bounds since his disastrous start at Liverpool, and Joel Matip's been promising, but injury-laden since he signed. Mamadou Sakho is wildly inconsistent, and could be on his way out, while Ragnar Klavan is a competent, but limited, defender. Fonte would immediately improve Liverpool, and the chance to win a title before he hangs the boots up could be too much to resist.Getty Images Getty Images
Manchester United
Jose Mourinho's reportedly been chasing his compatriot for months now, and now the two can finally link up at United. Fonte would slot in immediately beside Eric Bailly, creating what, on paper, seems to be the perfect partnership. His experience, leadership and ability would be a big boost to United, and his signing could push them not only into top four territory, but legitimately into the title hunt. United can offer him wages on par or better than any other team in the world, and the chance to be a Red Devil legend alongside Mourinho is incredibly tantalizing.AFP AFP/Getty Images
Southampton
Fonte could be going nowhere. His contract doesn't expire for 18 months, and Southampton are under no obligation to sell him. He's their captain, and finding a replacement of his quality in January will be near impossible, especially for a reasonable price. While Fonte claims he wasn't offered a new contract at the club, Southampton's director of football says he rejected a new, improved deal. We don't know who's telling the truth, but sometimes these things have a way of working themself out after a bit of bluffing on both sides.Getty Images Getty Images