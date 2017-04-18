A look back at John Terry’s illustrious career before he leaves Chelsea

John Terry announced on Monday he won’t be staying with Chelsea after the end of this season and the 36-year-old defender is leaving behind an impressive record at Stamford Bridge.
It’s unclear where his career where take him from here, but here’s a look back at his excellent career at Chelsea.
October 1998: He makes his Chelsea debut
Probably no one knew it would be the beginning of a nearly 20-year stint at Chelsea, but Terry made his debut for Chelsea on Oct. 28, 1998 against Aston Villa in a League Cup tie. He would later be loaned to Nottingham Forest for a bit, but his Chelsea career started here.
February 2000: A first goal of many for Terry
Terry's first goal wouldn't come until some 15 months after his debut for Chelsea during an FA Cup win over Gillingham. Her ran out to the stand and celebrated with supporters. He went eventually go on to score 65 more goals for Chelsea across all competitions.
2004: Terry is named Chelsea captain by Mourinho
Terry started to break through for Chelsea and became a regular starter for Chelsea by the 2001-2002 season. But it wasn't until 2004 that he became the captain of the Blues with manager Jose Mourinho naming him skipper for the start of the 2004-05 season. Terry went on to captain Chelsea a total of 578 times out of his 713 appearances.
March 2005: Terry scores a Champions League game-winner
In one of the more memorable goals that Terry has soared, he netted a game-winner vs. Barcelona in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2005.
May 2005: A first big trophy for the captain
Terry would go on to lift the Premier League trophy four times in his career with Chelsea, but his first one in 2005 was perhaps the most special. When Terry helped lead the Blues to their Premier League title in 2005, it had been Chelsea's first top-flight title in 50 years, a huge milestone for the club.
April 2006: Oops, he did it again
The following season, Terry and Chelsea did it all over again and nabbed another Premier League title.
May 2010: A razor-thin finish for one more title
With only one point separating Chelsea and reigning champion Manchester United, the Blues took back the title under Terry's captaincy. Here, he celebrates it with his family.
2010: Double the hardware for Terry and Chelsea
Chelsea completed the double, having won a Premier League title and an FA Cup in one season. In this photo, Terry celebrates in a special parade to mark the double victory.
May 2012: A Champions League win (and a costume change)
Chelsea pulled off an unlikely win to become the against-the-odds champion of Europe after beating out Bayern Munich. Terry didn't get to play a part in the final because he had been sent off in the semifinal, but after Chelsea prevailed on penalty kicks, he quick changed into his kit so he could life the trophy with his teammates. Some mocked him for the costume change, but the photos will last forever.
May 2013: Europa League champions
For all the trophies Terry had won with Chelsea, one that remained was a Europa League one. They took care of business in 2013 by beating Benefica at Amsterdam Arena.
May 2015: One more time, Terry is a Premier League champ
There a chance that Terry could still manage to win one more Premier League title if the final few weeks of the season go smoothly for Chelsea. But for now, his fourth and last Premier League trophy came in 2015 during Mourinho's second stint in charge with the team.