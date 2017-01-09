Here is the FIFPro World XI as voted by players around the world
The players of the world have voted, and here is their Best XI of 2016. It includes some notable snubs -- there's no Neymar and no Antoine Griezmann -- but this line-up is the result of votes from 26,516 players in 69 countries.
GK: Manuel Neuer (Germany, Bayern Munich)
D: Dani Alves (Brazil, Barcelona and Juventus)
D: Gerard Pique (Spain, Barcelona)
D: Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)
D: Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid)
M: Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)
M: Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)
M: Andres Iniesta (Spain, Barcelona)
FW: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)
FW: Luis Suarez (Uruguay, Barcelona)
FW: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)