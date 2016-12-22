FIFA top 10 rankings: South America reigns supreme
FIFA's latest rankings are out, and with no matches played since the last update, there's little to no movement across the board. Here's how the top 10 shake out, with a nod to USA and Mexico's placement as well.
USA: 28 (Previously No. 28)
After a poor start to the Hex round of World Cup qualifying with losses to Mexico and Costa Rica, the USA fell four spots to No. 28 in last month's rankings.
Mexico: 18 (Previously No. 18)
Mexico are CONCACAF's second-highest ranked team, just behind Costa Rica at No. 17.
Spain: 10 (Previously No. 10)
Spain drew England in their last match, but haven't played since the latest FIFA rankings were released so they stay at No. 10.
Uruguay: 9 (Previously No. 9)
Luis Suarez & Co. fell 3-1 against Chile in their last game, and will next take on Brazil in the New Year.
Portugal: 8 (Previously No. 8)
Portugal are the reigning European champs, but they still sit in eighth place according to FIFA's placement.
France: 7 (Previously No. 7)
Paul Pogba & Co. still haven't shaken the disappointment of Euro 2016, and they remain in seventh place.
Colombia: 6 (Previously No. 6)
Los Cafeteros were soundly spanked by Argentina their last match out, but the good news is they're still in the top 10.
Belgium: 5 (Previously No. 5
Some of the best young talent in the world is coming out of Belgium, and they're No. 5 and looking to climb higher.
Chile: 4 (Previously No. 4)
A team full of midfielders is the best way to describe Chile. Full of excitement, technical ability, and, did we mention, midfielders?
Germany: 3 (Previously No. 3)
They're the reigning world champs, and no one can take that from them for at least another year and a half.
Brazil: 2 (Previously No. 2)
The Samba Kings are back and they look like they've rediscovered the joy that made them so successful and popular years ago. They won their first ever Olympic gold this summer, and the future looks bright.
Argentina: 1 (Previously No. 1)
Top of the heap and the ones to beat.