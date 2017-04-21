Ranking the FA Cup semifinalists: Who’s most likely to lift the trophy?

The FA Cup semifinals are here, and we've got four heavyweights left standing in the competition. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham all have a legitimate shot at lifting the trophy at the end of the day. However, with Chelsea and Tottenham locked in a legitimate title race, and City and the Gunners in the hunt for a top four spot, the FA Cup is an even more interesting prospect. It's the last remaining chance at a trophy for two, and an obstacle in the pursuit of another for the other two. With those factors in play, who's most likely to replace Manchester United as FA Cup champion?
Tottenham
A fantastic run in the league and a couple slip-ups from Chelsea, and all of a sudden, Tottenham are really and truly in a title race. In the space of eight days, Spurs have Chelsea in the FA Cup, a tough away trip to Crystal Palace, and then they're back at home for the North London derby against Arsenal. Those two important upcoming fixtures mean Mauricio Pochettino will probably have to rotate his team, and that may start against Chelsea. Even if he goes with his full strength side, Antonio Conte and Chelsea will be hungry to get back to winning ways, and they'll have extra motivation to get revenge after Spurs beat them 2-0 last time they met in the league.
Arsenal
It's looking bleak for Arsenal. They're stuck in sixth place in the league, and the FA Cup is their only hope of winning any sort of silverware this year. They're still locked in a bitter battle to make it into the top four, but even that achievement -- which was a lock for each of Arsene Wenger's previous years -- looks like it might be out of reach. It's been a number of years of failure for the Gunners, and two FA Cups in the last three years haven't really done much to ease the pressure on Wenger's shoulders given their failures in the league. Motivation isn't quite as high in this tournament as it has been in recent years, and up against a better City side and their more progressive manager, Arsenal's dreams of a trophy could just end in the semis, continuing this nightmare of a season.
Manchester City
This could be the first year Pep Guardiola's finished without a trophy. City are all but out of the Premier League title race, but they're sitting in fourth with an important four-point cushion on bitter rivals Manchester United right below them. Securing a Champions League place for next year is of paramount importance, but Guardiola will be desperate for his trophy streak not to end in his first year in England. City are up against an Arsenal side equally desperate to rescue something for this season, but City haven't won it since 2011.
Chelsea
Chelsea probably aren't going to keep losing for much longer. Antonio Conte isn't a man who typically allows his teams to fall into a funk, and they'll be doubly motivated to beat Tottenham after losing to them in the beginning of the new year. Although they do have an important match against Southampton coming up right after the weekend, Conte will probably run his first choice side out against Tottenham. The Blues have been the best team in England this year, and unless their funk continues, that's probably going to show in FA Cup, and Conte might just be walking away with a League and Cup double in his first ever season at Chelsea.