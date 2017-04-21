Ranking the FA Cup semifinalists: Who’s most likely to lift the trophy?

It's looking bleak for Arsenal. They're stuck in sixth place in the league, and the FA Cup is their only hope of winning any sort of silverware this year. They're still locked in a bitter battle to make it into the top four, but even that achievement -- which was a lock for each of Arsene Wenger's previous years -- looks like it might be out of reach. It's been a number of years of failure for the Gunners, and two FA Cups in the last three years haven't really done much to ease the pressure on Wenger's shoulders given their failures in the league. Motivation isn't quite as high in this tournament as it has been in recent years, and up against a better City side and their more progressive manager, Arsenal's dreams of a trophy could just end in the semis, continuing this nightmare of a season.

This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images