FA Cup fifth round draw: See all the fixtures here
The FA Cup fifth round draw took place on Monday and the final 16 teams now know their fate in the next round. There are some good matches coming.
None of the Premier League powerhouses drew each other in the fifth round, but we will get to see tiny Sutton United take on the giants Arsenal. All matches will be played between the 17th and 20th of February, with one fourth round replay between Derby and Leicester City still to come.
Here is the complete breakdown of the draw, with home teams listed first:
Burnley vs. Lincoln City
Getty Images
Fulham vs. Tottenham
AMA Sports Photo Agency Getty Images
Blackburn Rovers vs. Manchester United
Getty Images Getty Images
Sutton United vs. Arsenal
The Arsenal Football Club Plc Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Middlesbrough vs. Oxford United
Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea
Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City
This content is subject to copyright.
Millwall vs. Winner of Derby/Leicester Replay
Plumb Images