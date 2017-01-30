FA Cup fifth round draw: See all the fixtures here

The FA Cup fifth round draw took place on Monday and the final 16 teams now know their fate in the next round. There are some good matches coming.

None of the Premier League powerhouses drew each other in the fifth round, but we will get to see tiny Sutton United take on the giants Arsenal. All matches will be played between the 17th and 20th of February, with one fourth round replay between Derby and Leicester City still to come.

Here is the complete breakdown of the draw, with home teams listed first:

Burnley vs. Lincoln City

Fulham vs. Tottenham

Blackburn Rovers vs. Manchester United

Sutton United vs. Arsenal

Middlesbrough vs. Oxford United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

Millwall vs. Winner of Derby/Leicester Replay

