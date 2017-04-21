Europa League semifinal draw: See who will face off Caitlin Murray @caitlinmurr Apr 21, 2017 at 12:16p ET With the Europa League draw on Friday, we now know who will face off in the competition's semifinal matches. The first legs of those matches will kickoff on May 4. Here they are: Action Images / Reuters PAUL VREEKER Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo For the first time in a UEFA competition, England’s Man U will face off against Celta. The Spanish side, meanwhile, has landed in their first-ever major European semifinal. This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images Ajax vs. Lyon The other matchup pins Ajax against Lyon, two teams that met in 2011’s Champions League. The winner of this match will be the home side for the final since they were drawn first. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Instant reaction Manchester United will be the favorite vs. a Celta Vigo side that has never made it this far in the Europa League or any European competition, but the recent injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a concern. Meanwhile, we can only hope the Ajax-Lyon is better than their 2011 Champions League series. They played to two scoreless draws then, but hopefully their Europa League semifinal offers more fireworks. AMA Sports Photo Agency Getty Images Next Gallery 5 Ranking the FA Cup semifinalists: Who's most likely to lift the trophy? Start Gallery »