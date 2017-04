Mbappe was supposed to be a player for the future. A speed merchant for now, who may have flashed like he could be the next Thierry Henry, but was a ways off. That hasn't been the case in 2017, though. The 18-year-old has been absolutely phenomenal since the new year, showing he's already a special player, and Borussia Dortmund saw that first hand.

Mbappe's first goal may have been lucky -- he was offside and scored it seemingly accidentally with his groin -- but the second showed his pace, as he intercepted the ball, then his cool, lining up the shot, before deadly finishing with a delightfully curled finish. Toss in several other great runs that gave the BVB defense serious issues and you have a complete game on a huge stage from the teenager.

Oh, and he became the youngest player in the history of the Champions League to score two goals in a knockout game. Not bad.