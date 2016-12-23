5 players Chelsea should target with the money from selling Oscar

James Rodriguez

Here's one way to blow through the Oscar money (and then some). James has made it clear he's unsure about his future at Real Madrid. Chelsea would have to shell out huge to get him from Los Blancos, and the expectations on him would be astronomical. But imagine a front three of Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and James Rodriguez and you can see why it might be worth dropping the coin, even if the price reaches £80 million.

This content is subject to copyright.

AFP/Getty Images