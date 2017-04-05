8 questions ahead of Chelsea’s pivotal clash with Manchester City

There's plenty on the line when Chelsea host Manchester City in Wednesday's Premier League tilt. What will managers Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola need to prioritize heading into the match with EPL title and Champions League implications?
Here are 8 questions to ponder:
What will Chelsea do at right wingback?
Depth has long been a problem that, until now, Conte hasn't had to really worry about. With Victor Moses expected to miss the contest with an injury, Chelsea are left without a proven backup. Pedro slotted in against Crystal Palace, but it's pretty clear he's not an ideal solution at the position. Then again, the Blues seemingly don't have an in-house option that's better at the moment. Unless Conte has figured out a different player to fill the role (perhaps Cesar Azpilicueta could push up the pitch?) it's possible we'll see a formation change. Which leads to our next question ...
What/how many formations will Conte use?
Conte's formations are pretty fluid as it is, but he's not afraid to mix things up — especially when he's down a key player in Moses. Against Crystal Palace, Chelsea used a 3-4-2-1, a 3-4-3 and a 3-5-2. Man City are an entirely different team than Palace, though, so it's reasonable to assume Conte would prefer to use one formation that gets the job done. If he has to switch things up, that likely means he got his initial tactics and or/lineup selection wrong. That could spell disaster against City.
What will City do along their defensive line?
Guardiola faces an interesting lineup dilemma with Bacary Sagna out injured. Does he stick with Jesus Navas at right back, which somehow worked against Arsenal and Alexis Sanchez? Or does he shuffle things around again and perhaps put Pablo Zabaleta back out there. There's also the Vincent Kompany factor. Zabaleta and the City captain were back on the bench against Arsenal but didn't feature. That duo could combine to help shut down Chelsea if they're healthy. Guardiola has options, it's just a matter of which options he leans on.
Will Diego Costa emerge from his mini-funk?
Questions have been swirling about Costa's production since the transfer window. Of course, that window included a reported big-money offer from China for the striker. Has he been distracted by the prospect of playing in the Chinese Super League? We can't say for sure, especially since the Chelsea striker could very well just be experiencing a dip in form that comes in the middle of a long season. Still, he's scored three goals and zero assists in eight EPL matches since the offer is said to have come in. Contrast that with five goals and two assists in the eight matches prior to the report and it's worth asking the question.
Who will stop Leroy Sane?
Chelsea's defense has had a solid season, but stopping Sane will take a collective effort. The young German has been a menace since the calendar flipped to the new year, as the summer signing appears to have adjusted to the rigors of the Premier League. His blend of strength and speed are darn near impossible to match 1v1, and he has the rambunctiousness of a 21-year-old ... because he is a 21-year-old. With the freedom to flourish under Guardiola, Sane has become one of the league (and world's) brightest young stars. Chelsea will have their hands full dealing with him.
Which team is feeling more pressure?
An upset against Palace saw Chelsea's cushion atop the EPL trimmed from 10 to seven points. That's still a pretty sizable buffer, but another loss would really open up the title race. It'd also put City in an even stronger position to qualify for the Champions League ahead of the likes of Man United and Arsenal. The Citizens enter the match on the heels of a pair of draws, but Chelsea will be desperate to reassert their title claim. A result would give City the slimmest of footholds in a title charge and in turn put profound pressure on the leaders. Both teams will want a victory, but the argument skews in favor of the Blues needing the win to ease the stress.
Will Kevin De Bruyne hit the woodwork again?
There's bad luck, and then there's De Bruyne's luck. The Belgian has hit the frame of goal a whopping eight times already this season. That's already more than any player has been denied by the woodwork since Luis Suarez did it nine times in 2013/14. With only four goals on the season, De Bruyne has to feel slighted his tally isn't much greater.
Will the match finish 11v11?
A total of four red cards have been dished out in the last five Premier League clashes between Chelsea and Man City. The Citizens have been recipients of three of them, with Thibaut Courtois on the hook for Chelsea's lone sending-off. Pablo Zabaleta, Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero were all guilty parties in prior matches. It's always expected to be a chippy affair when the Blues and Citizens link up, but hopefully the tempers don't flare out of control.
