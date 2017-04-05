8 questions ahead of Chelsea’s pivotal clash with Manchester City

Will Diego Costa emerge from his mini-funk?

Questions have been swirling about Costa's production since the transfer window. Of course, that window included a reported big-money offer from China for the striker. Has he been distracted by the prospect of playing in the Chinese Super League? We can't say for sure, especially since the Chelsea striker could very well just be experiencing a dip in form that comes in the middle of a long season. Still, he's scored three goals and zero assists in eight EPL matches since the offer is said to have come in. Contrast that with five goals and two assists in the eight matches prior to the report and it's worth asking the question.