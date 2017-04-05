5 takeaways from Chelsea’s crucial win against Manchester City

Chelsea and Manchester City's match at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday didn't disappoint. The Blues earned an important 2-1 win against City to collect a vital three points. Those three points gained for Chelsea (and dropped for City) could go a long way to deciding the title race.
Here are five takeaways from the match.
Both keepers didn't cover themselves in glory in the first half
Chelsea's opener off the boot of Hazard threw Willy Caballero for an absolute loop. It looked like it took the slightest of nicks off of Vincent Kompany's head, but the City keeper was unable to react and even get close to a strong hand on it. Nevertheless, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois has nobody to blame but himself for City's first-half goal. His inexplicable pass was easily pounced on by City, who forced Courtois into a desperation parry which Sergio Aguero easily turned in for the equalizer.
Antonio Conte leaned on Chelsea's versatility
With Victor Moses out, Conte started a natural fullback, Cesar Azpilicueta, at wing back. When Kurt Zouma came off at half time, Azpilicueta moved into the back three of centerbacks. At the same time, Cesc Fabregas pushed up into a more advanced role and Pedro took over Azpilicueta's role as a wingback. All that movement with just one substitution and the Blues didn't really skip a beat. It's probably not ideal to ask so much of so many players, but hey, if they're up to the task, why not?
Leroy Sane at full stride is a joy to watch
Sane is still just 21 years old, but he's blossoming before our eyes. Along with David Silva, Sane proved to be City's most credible attacking threat. He has speed to burn and a seemingly limitless reservoir for energy. He still has his hiccups, but he's fully inserted himself as a fixture in Man City's starting XI under Pep Guardiola. To say he has a bright future would be an understatement.
City's changes came too late
Down a goal in the second half, the match was begging for an injection of energy from Manchester City. With the speedy Raheem Sterling sitting on the bench, it seemed like an obvious remedy was readymade. Pep Guardiola bided his time, though, and the first change for City didn't come until the 78th minute. Sterling was the man up, but by then it was too little, too late.
Eden Hazard is playing out of his mind
It didn't take long for the Belgian to assert himself in the match. He scored the opener in the 10th minute and was generally a thorn in the side of the City defense throughout. Even more impressive, he popped up all over — unconfined to a single area of the pitch. Even when he flubbed his penalty attempt he was right there the put the rebound home. There are a lot of players angling to take the mantle up as the world's best when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hang them up and Hazard is right there in the mix.
