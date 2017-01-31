5 takeaways from Chelsea and Liverpool’s thrilling 1-1 draw
Have you caught your breath yet? Liverpool and Chelsea took center stage in the Premier League on Tuesday, and they didn't disappoint. Both teams fought for a win but were forced to settle for a draw. Even so, both will feel content to have gotten at least something from the proceedings, especially with the results in the other matches.
Here are 5 things we learned from Liverpool vs. Chelsea:
David Luiz still has tricks up his sleeve
Despite Liverpool dominating the first-half proceedings, Chelsea went into the second half with the lead. Luiz made it possible with a sneaky free kick that caught just about everyone off-guard. The Brazilian has never shied away from taking free kicks, especially long ones, but usually they wind up high or wide. On Tuesday he showed that he can still pop them in, though it helps if nobody sees it coming.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liverpool's second-half adjustments paid off
Down a goal against a stingy defense, Liverpool needed an answer. They dominated possession in the first half but had only managed one shot on target. When the second half came around, the Reds focused on sending diagonal balls around the Chelsea box. That's the same strategy that Spurs used to end Chelsea's record run a few weeks ago, and it worked again for Liverpool. They didn't get the win, but finding a blueprint that works is certainly something.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chelsea need something more going forward
The Blues were content to soak up pressure, albeit if made slightly uncomfortable by the Reds and their attack. They lucked out with Luiz getting them on the board in the first half, but other than that there was little promise in the first half. Eden Hazard, for all his talent on the ball, has hit a scoring rut to start the season. Georginio Wijnaldum and the rest of the Reds kept Hazard at bay, which is no easy feat. Chelsea came to life when Cesc Fabregas and Pedro joined the fray, but it didn't make the necessary difference.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liverpool still have uncertainty at goalkeeper
Simon Mignolet was caught napping in the first half on David Luiz's surprise free-kick, but he redeemed himself in the second half. After a foul in the box saw Diego Costa earn a penalty, Mignolet stepped up big to make the stop. It wasn't the best penalty, but it was powerful and Mignolet did well to keep the deadlock intact. Loris Karius still remains an option for Klopp, but you can bet he'd much rather someone distinguish themselves with a run of good form.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Things are looking up for Liverpool
After three straight losses at Anfield, the Reds earned a hard-fought draw against the favorites at home. Liverpool have had a rough start to 2017, but earning the draw could be the catalyst they need to keep hold of their Champion League spot. The 10-point gap to make up against Chelsea for the title might be asking much, but this was a positive result. Oh, and Sadio Mane should be back and ready for regular action after coming on in the second half. Positive vibes.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.