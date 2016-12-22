Chapecoense finally got their Copa Sudamericana trophy and it was very emotional
After the Chapecoense team plane tragically crashed en route to the Copa Sudamericana final, CONMEBOL decided to award the tournament title to the devastated Brazilian club. On Wednesday, at the CONMEBOL gala for the Copa Libertadores draw, the club formally got to accept the Sudamericana trophy.LatinContent LatinContent/Getty Images
Club president Plinio David de nes Filho took the stage to get the trophy in an emotional scene as the entire crowd stood and cheered.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
The decision to award Chapecoense the title came after Atletico Nacional, who they were supposed to play in the final, insisted they would not play the tie under any circumstances and urged CONMEBOL to give Chapecoense the trophy.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Plinio David de nes Filho accepted the award with a representative of Atletico Nacional on stage with him and had this to say:
"I would like to thank everyone, all the nations.
"But let me, in a very special way, a very tender and grateful way, on behalf of our club, Chape, to share the trophy we just received with the one who gave us this possibility, thanks to their gesture of humanity and respect, their dignity and their demonstration of kindness."This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Chapecoense, 2016 Copa Sudamericana champions.LatinContent LatinContent/Getty Images