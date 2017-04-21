Champions League semifinal draw: See who will square off Nate Scott @aNateScott Apr 21, 2017 at 6:34a ET The Champions League semifinal draw is set. On Friday morning the lots were picked and we have our final two matchups before the final played at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff. Here they are. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Juventus vs. Monaco The giants of Italy will take on the exciting youngsters of Monaco. Anadolu Agency Getty Images Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid The Madrid derby is on in the second semifinal. Getty Images Getty Images Instant reaction This is the matchup we were dreaming of. A Madrid derby in one semifinal that will allow two fantastic teams to square off over two legs in the city of Madrid. The other? A matchup of the tactical geniuses of Juventus taking on the upstart young team of Monaco. This is going to be fun. Xavier Laine Next Gallery 12 Who are the most efficient goalscorers in European history? Start Gallery »