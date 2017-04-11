Champions League power rankings: How do the final eight stack up?

The Champions League quarterfinals are finally here. There are eight teams left -- theoretically the eight best in Europe (even if it doesn't actually play out that way).
But how do the final eight stack up?
8
Leicester City
The Foxes have turned things around under Craig Shakespeare and now look more like last season's Leicester, but that's still not enough. Not in this heady company and not without N'Golo Kante.
7
Borussia Dortmund
We know that BVB can be great. They're just so talented and Thomas Tuchel's system can completely overwhelm teams. After all, this is the same side that topped Real Madrid in the group stage.
Then again, they are a very young team and struggle to string together good showings. That's why they're fourth in the Bundesliga.
6
AS Monaco
Monaco are a lot like BVB: Young and supremely talented. The difference is they don't have any giant slaying wins, but they also score goals by the bunches. They're an offensive machine, so if nothing else they're fun.
5
Atletico Madrid
Atleti have been pretty bad this season, by their standards. They're completely out of the La Liga title race and have some flaws, but Diego Simeone is still one of the best tournament managers in the world. His teams are so tactically brilliant that he almost always out-manages his opposition in a two-legged tie, so beware Atleti, even in a down year.
4
Real Madrid
The defending champions have hit a bit of a rough patch, and that was before Pepe suffered a pair of broken ribs that are expected to keep him out of at least the first leg of the Merengues' tie against Bayern Munich. Still, they're a magnificent team and are closer to No. 1 than they are No. 5.
3
Barcelona
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar. That alone makes them a threat. That they look unable to handle teams that press them makes them a risk. Which are you betting on winning out?
2
Juventus
That they cruise to just about every Serie A title nowadays makes it easy to forget about Juve, but they still have a rock solid defense, and now they combine that with a rebuilt midfield and trio of terrifying forwards. They also haven't lost a match in any competition since January 15.
1
Bayern Munich
Carlo Ancelotti teams often start slow, then find their stride in the spring. Does it work? Well, the Italian has won the Champions League more than any other manager in history, so it appears so.
Not coincidentally, Bayern have shaken off their underwhelming fall and have been magnificent since the new year. They've lost just once in 2017 and have outscored their opponents by a stunning 44-8. That includes a 4-1 thumping of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
There isn't a team in the world that looks better than Bayern right now.