Here are the best 11 players from the Champions League quarterfinals

The Champions League is down to its' final four teams. The quarterfinals featured plenty of drama as well as a lot of standout performances. Here are the top XI players that we feel put on the best displays in the quarterfinals, along with the top manager of the quarters.
Note: Players aligned in 3-4-3 formation because it's so en vogue.
GK: Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus
Even if Gigi didn't have to do much, he kept two clean sheets against the most formidable attacking threesome in the world. He made five saves in the two legs, but he organized his defense well and his distribution was quality. Also, he kept two clean sheets against Barcelona.
AP
DEF: Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus
Bonucci marshaled the triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar with aplomb. As a rock ahead of Buffon, Bonucci was his usual stalwart self.
AP
DEF: Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus
Chiellini did his defensive duties against Barcelona, but he also came up with a goal in the first leg. His header over Javier Mascherano to give Juventus a 3-0 lead was a demoralizer for Barcelona.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DEF: Marcelo, Real Madrid
Marcelo did it all for Real Madrid in both legs. He was blazing up and down the pitch and made nary a mistake against Bayern Munich. His unselfishnesses to feed Ronaldo for the Portuguese's hat trick in the second leg epitomized how much he put the team before himself.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MF: Saul Niguez, Atletico Madrid
Saul's versatility was on display in the quarterfinals against Leicester. Yes, it was the easiest draw they could have wound up with, but Niguez did his job against the Foxes. He played deeper in the first leg, a 1-0 win at home, then hit the killing blow in the second leg with a goal from a more advanced position.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MF: Miralem Pjanic, Juventus
Pjanic was integral in Juve winning the midfield battle against Barcelona. Along with an assist in the first leg, he also put a huge wallop on Lionel Messi that seemed to throw the Barcelona ace off his game in the second leg. I'm not condoning the tackle, but you can't ignore the message it sent.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MF: Luka Modric, Real Madrid
Modric isn't a show-stopping, flashy midfielder ... which is exactly what Real Madrid need. While Casemiro had some issues in the second leg, Modric remained consistent and was solid for Zinedine Zidane's triumph against Bayern.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MF: Lemar, Monaco
How do you outshine Borussia Dortmund's young, dynamic attackers? Ask Lemar. He and his teammates kept Dortmund respectably quiet across the two legs, and the 21-year-old Frenchman also pressed the issue on offense. He collected three assists over the two legs, fueling Monaco's attack from the left side.
Borussia Dortmund
FW: Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid
OK, so two of his goals in the second leg were highly controversial, but, hey, he still scored them. He scored two at the Allianz alone, and five goals in two quarterfinal legs can't be ignored. He also became the first player ever to reach 100 Champions League goals.
FW: Paulo Dybala, Juventus
Dybala shredded Barcelona in the first leg with two first-half goals. He was a fitness concern going into the return leg, but he put in a quality shift in a very chippy match. Barcelona made it a point to track him and put tackles on him, but he stood up to the challenge in the 0-0 second leg.
FW: Kylian Mbappe, Monaco
Talk about a breakout season. Mbappe followed up a great round of 16 with an even better quarterfinal showing against Dortmund. He scored three goals in the two legs and became the first player to score in each of his first four UCL knockout matches. Oh, and he's just 18 years old.
Xavier Laine
Manager: Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus
Who else is there to pick after finding a way to stifle Barcelona's attack? Allegri did it to perfection, and for that reason he and Juventus find themselves as the favorites heading into the semifinals ... regardless of who they're drawn against.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP