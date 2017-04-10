Ranking the must-watch games of the Champions League quarterfinals

Diego Simeone is a must-watch every time he coaches. His cartoon super villain all black suits, his crazy antics on the sideline, and his 90 minute plus fireworks show makes him incredible entertainment. That's doesn't even touch upon the teams he puts out, and the intense performances his energy inspires. Leicester City are somehow this season's Cinderella story once again as well, despite having let the Dilly Dong Dilly Ding King Claudio Ranieri go.

Still, in terms of pure on-pitch entertainment and storylines, this one ranks last of the matchups. Atletico Madrid are expected to win, and comfortably, and it's hard to see Simeone, Antoine Griezmann, and co. letting Leicester add their names to the list of casualties in this fairytale story.