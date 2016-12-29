What would a Catalonia national team look like at its best? And what about Spain?
After Catalonia played their annual friendly on Wednesday, Xavi Hernandez said, "the Catalan national team would be among the best 10 or 15 sides in the world."
Catalonia doesn't have a recognized national team because Catalonia is part of Spain. There have been calls for Catalan independence for years, an obviously serious and complicated debate, and one whose impact goes well beyond soccer so this isn't a political discussion.
From a soccer perspective, it just starts with Xavi's claim. So what would a Catalan national team look? And what would Spain's national team look like without Catalan players?
Note: We're only using players born in Catalonia, which is how they currently put together their team for the annual friendly (plus a guest player occasionally). If Catalonia were independent and could naturalize players like every other country, it would open to the door to many other players, like Andres Iniesta.
Catalonia goalkeeper: Victor Valdes
The former Barcelona goalkeeper had a rough run at Manchester United, but he's settled in at Middlesbrough and is doing a solid job in the Premier League. He's not a match-winner, but he can hold his own.Getty Images Getty Images
Catalonia right back: Sergi Roberto
He's played as a winger and central midfielder, but he's slotted in nicely as Barcelona's right back.Manuel Queimadelos Alonso Getty Images
Catalonia centerback: Gerard Pique
If there was one obvious choice for this team, it's Pique. He's probably wearing the captain's armband too.Anadolu Agency Getty Images
Catalonia centerback: Marc Bartra
Added advantage: Bartra played with Pique at Barcelona so they have an understanding from Day 1.
Catalonia left back: Jordi Alba
If a guy has been the unquestioned starting left back for Barcelona for five years, you can lock him in as Catalonia's left back.Vladimir Rys Photography Getty Images
Catalonia right midfield: Bojan Krkic
Now it starts getting a little dicey for Catalonia. They don't really have much attacking talent. Bojan hasn't been the same since his devastating knee injury, but there are flashes so give him a shot.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Catalonia central midfield: Sergio Busquets
He's the best defensive midfielder in the world. So yeah, he's making this team and ensuring that the spine of the team is strong.Jean Catuffe Getty Images
Catalonia central midfield: Cesc Fabregas
The Barcelona product has found his footing a bit at Chelsea this season. He can be a defensive liability, but Busquets covers for that and Fabregas' passing will be needed to help out an underwhelming attacking group.Sunderland AFC Sunderland AFC via Getty Images
Catalonia left midfield: Keita Balde
The 21-year-old is a regular for Lazio and has shown the ability to tear apart Serie A defenses. The consistency is still a little lacking, but that's to be expected from a young player and his explosiveness is much-needed in this team.Anadolu Agency Getty Images
Catalonia forward: Gerard Deulofeu
Deulofeu has never quite made good on his extensive hype, but he's still only 22 years old and is a perfectly capable Premier League forward. He's shown the versatility to play out wide, as well as a center forward, and be a danger all over the pitch.Getty Images Getty Images
Catalonia forward: Gerard Moreno
The Espanyol striker is becoming a reliable goal threat for the other Barcelona club. He's more of a traditional striker than Deulofeu and would be a nice complement to him.Aitor Alcalde Colomer Getty Images
Catalonia manager: Pep Guardiola
Duh.AMA Sports Photo Agency Getty Images
What about Spain, though? Those are a lot of good players they just lost from their team. How would they set up without their Catalan players?This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Spain goalkeeper: David De Gea
He's the best goalkeeper in the Premier League. He's one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He's Spain's undisputed No. 1.Getty Images Getty Images
Spain right back: Dani Carvajal
This might be the toughest choice for Spain to make. In a world where fullbacks are hard to come by, Spain have Carvajal, Hector Bellerin and Juanfran all at right back. It's an embarrassment of riches, but Carvajal is playing great and having an understanding with the centerback next to him gives him the edge.Getty Images Getty Images,
Spain centerback: Sergio Ramos
The first man on the team sheet. Ramos is the captain too.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Spain centerback: Inigo Martinez
Martinez has been targeted by several big clubs, but he's been happy to stay at Real Sociedad and just signed a new contract. Why wouldn't he? He's in great form, the team is in the hunt for a Champions League place and he was recently called up to the national team again.Manuel Queimadelos Alonso Getty Images
Spain left back: Cesar Azpilicueta
Again, Spain are spoiled for choice at fullback. Azpilicueta is terrific, but Nacho Monreal is there too. It's enviable depth, but Azpilicueta is the clear choice, especially in a team that will need more help defending than attacking.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Spain central midfield: Thiago Alcantara
Thiago's only issue has been health. He has that now and he's someone no opponent wants to deal with in the midfield.
Spain central midfield: Javi Martinez
Even more so than Thiago, Martinez has been plagued by injuries woes. When fit, he's one of the best central defenders or central midfielders in the world. With so many attacking midfield choices, Spain would need someone to hold down the defensive duties in the middle and Martinez is perfect for it. He'll let Thiago and Koke get forward without worry.TF-Images Getty Images
Spain central midfield: Koke
Score great goals, make great passes, dribble around people. If it's a thing that can be done with a soccer ball, Koke is amazing at it.Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
Spain forward: Pedro
Again, this team has plenty of attacking talent so while it may be tempting to put someone like Juan Mata here, Pedro gives you a bit of defensive work, which this team needs. His constant movement and ability to create space for others is also key.Getty Images Getty Images
Spain forward: David Silva
The maestro of the Spain attack, Silva could do for this team exactly what he has done for Manchester City ever since arriving in England: create chances.AMA Sports Photo Agency Getty Images
Spain striker: Diego Costa
Costa was born in Brazil, but became a Spanish citizen and decided to play for La Furia Roja. While he may bring controversy with him, he also brings goals and there's an argument to be made that he's the most in-form striker in the world right now. With Pedro behind him, just like at Chelsea, and Silva in the spot Eden Hazard occupies for the Blues, Costa would be a terror.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Spain manager: Julen Lopetegui
The current Spain boss gets to keep his job, 1. because it's his and 2. because he hasn't lost in six matches since taking over.Aitor Alcalde Colomer Getty Images