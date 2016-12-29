What would a Catalonia national team look like at its best? And what about Spain?

After Catalonia played their annual friendly on Wednesday, Xavi Hernandez said, "the Catalan national team would be among the best 10 or 15 sides in the world."

Catalonia doesn't have a recognized national team because Catalonia is part of Spain. There have been calls for Catalan independence for years, an obviously serious and complicated debate, and one whose impact goes well beyond soccer so this isn't a political discussion.

From a soccer perspective, it just starts with Xavi's claim. So what would a Catalan national team look? And what would Spain's national team look like without Catalan players?

Note: We're only using players born in Catalonia, which is how they currently put together their team for the annual friendly (plus a guest player occasionally). If Catalonia were independent and could naturalize players like every other country, it would open to the door to many other players, like Andres Iniesta.