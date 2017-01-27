Bruce Arena names 23-man USMNT roster ahead of match against Serbia

Bruce Arena has named his 23-man roster for the upcoming USMNT friendly match against Serbia, which will take place on January 29 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

The roster is predominantly filled with MLS players, as most European leagues do not have an international break in January. The roster was filled from 31 players who attended the USMNT training camp this month.

Most of the roster was to be expected. Fans of the team may note that Graham Zusi is listed as a defender, as he played some right back this year for his club and it appears Arena will see if he can do a job at that position. Taylor Kemp, Keegan Rosenberry, Brian Rowe, Wil Trapp, and Chris Wondolowski were all released back to their clubs after camp, while Gyasi Zardes won't travel due to an injury.

