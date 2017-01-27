Bruce Arena names 23-man USMNT roster ahead of match against Serbia
Bruce Arena has named his 23-man roster for the upcoming USMNT friendly match against Serbia, which will take place on January 29 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
The roster is predominantly filled with MLS players, as most European leagues do not have an international break in January. The roster was filled from 31 players who attended the USMNT training camp this month.
Most of the roster was to be expected. Fans of the team may note that Graham Zusi is listed as a defender, as he played some right back this year for his club and it appears Arena will see if he can do a job at that position. Taylor Kemp, Keegan Rosenberry, Brian Rowe, Wil Trapp, and Chris Wondolowski were all released back to their clubs after camp, while Gyasi Zardes won't travel due to an injury.AFP AFP/Getty Images
GK: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes)
John Hefti John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
GK: Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)
Getty Images Ronald Martinez
GK: Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)
Derik Hamilton Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
DEF: DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached)
DEF: Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United)
Trevor Ruszkowski Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
DEF: Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC)
Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
DEF: Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC)
Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
DEF: Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC)
Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
DEF: Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna, MEX)
Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
DEF: Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas)
Tim Heitman Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
DEF: Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)
Gary Rohman Gary Rohman/MLS/USA TODAY Sports
MID: Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union)
Derik Hamilton Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
MID: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC)
Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MID: Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City)
Gary Rohman Gary Rohman/MLS/USA TODAY Sports
MID: Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy)
Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MID: Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls)
Vincent Carchietta Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MID: Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy)
Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MID: Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire)
Derik Hamilton Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
MID: Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers)
Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MID: Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union)
Derik Hamilton Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
FWD: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution)
Winslow Townson Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
FWD: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC)
Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
FWD: Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)
Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports