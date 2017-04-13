Bruce Arena: ‘2026 will be the time where we’re gonna start talking about winning a World Cup’

On Christian Pulisic

Arena said that he and his staff had reached out to the 18-year-old Dortmund star following the bomb that exploded near his club team's bus this week, and that Pulisic was fine after the incident.

As to the possibility that Pulisic would appear for the U.S. u-20 team in their upcoming appearance 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Korea Republic, Arena said it was unlikely.

"I talked to [u-20 coach] Tab [Ramos] about it, and we didn't think it would hurt to have him on that roster. You never know. If the U.S. made it to the final, for example, maybe we'd send him. All plans are that Christian will be playing for us."

And when asked if working with a young Landon Donovan had prepared Arena at all to working with a young star like Pulisic, Arena was dismissive.

"I'm not looking back to 2000 or 2001. Christian's a soccer player. He just happens to be 18 years old, and we understand that and appreciate that. Christian's a different player and a different person than Landon, and we just act accordingly.

"But I'm really not using the Landon Model, to be honest with you."