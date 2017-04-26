What would be the best defensive team in the world? This is the XI no attacker wants to face

There are certain players around the world that just about every single attacking player would like to avoid. Leo Messi's still never scored a goal on Gianluigi Buffon, and just ask Zlatan Ibrahimovic how he feels about Giorgio Chiellini. Or better yet, take a look at his goalscoring record against the Italian.
The art of defense is a beautiful, if dark one, and there are some who just get it. Whether it's through physicality, reading of the game, pace, or a combination of all of the above, some players are simply a nightmare to come up against. We imagined what would be the worst team to come up against as an attacking player, and picked an XI based on that.
Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Buffon
Juventus have now gone 531 minutes in Champions League without conceding a goal. In large part it's been because of Gigi Buffon, the ageless wonder. Even at 39 years old, he's still pulling off miraculous saves, and there's no better communicator or organizer than the Italy and Juventus captain. It's not a coincidence that Leo Messi's still never scored against him. Manuel Neuer, David De Gea and Keylor Navas all have a legitimate gripe here, but Buffon's experience, organizational skills, and the unreal season he's had give him the nod.
Right back - Stephan Lichtsteiner
Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Juanfran, Kyle Walker, and even Antonio Valencia have all been fantastic this year. They all could slot in this team without a problem, and they're likely better overall players. But Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner gets the nod because, to put it bluntly, he's a jerk.
In addition to being strong on the defensive side of the ball, he's the king of antagonizing his opponents, getting his team going with his antics, and putting his opposite number off with well-timed kicks, pushes, arguments, and every other trick in the book. The least neutral Swiss ever, he's not even first choice at Juventus due to his deficiencies on the ball compared to Dani Alves. When it comes to defending from the fullback position though, he's one of the best in the world at it, and there's no one who gets into his opponents' heads better.
Central defender - Diego Godin
There are a number of center backs high on the "PLEASE AVOID" list for strikers. Juventus' BBC trio of Bonucci, Barzagli and Chiellini could each slot into this team without a single argument, while Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Pepe and even David Luiz would rank high on that list.
Still, if you've got to pick one defender NOT to face up against for 90 minutes, Diego Godin's right at the top. He's a sublime man-marker, athletic, almost always perfectly positioned, and he's been a professor of the defensive dark arts for years now. He's cultivated a reputation so he doesn't get away with quite as much of the off-the-ball nastiness as he has in the past, but any striker who comes up against Godin will never forget it.
Central defender - Giorgio Chiellini
Loenardo Bonucci may be the most cultured of the Juventus trio, and Andrea Barzagli is probably the best overall defender. But in terms of pure fear factor, there's no question it's Giorgio Chiellini. He's a sublime man-marker and he reads the game as well as you'd expect a top-class veteran Italian defender to, but it's his strength, reckless abandon with crunching into tackles, his flying elbows, and distinct lack of regard for his -- or his opponent's -- body, that makes him a nightmare to come up against. There's a reason he's been Zlatan Ibrahimovic's nemesis for years. Not even Ibra has found any regular success against him.
Left fullback - Alex Sandro
Brazil's fullback depth is unreal right now. Marcelo, Felipe Luis and Alex Sandro himself all have a legitimate shout as best left back in the world, and they're all through to the Champions League semis as well. David Alaba has long been one of the best outside backs in the world as well, but in terms of defensive quality, Sandro's stepped up in a big way. He completely nullified the threat of Leo Messi over two legs, and his partnership with Mario Mandzukic down Juventus' left has been vital to their success this year. It's gotten to the point where teams don't even target the Bianconeri's left side, and it's in large part because of his growth on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive midfielder - Casemiro
There's no player averaging more tackles per game than Casemiro. It's in large part because he's the only out-and-out defensive midfielder in Real Madrid's team, but it's also because he's been a monster in the middle of the pitch for the Merengues. He walks the line constantly, and he was exceedingly fortunate not to be sent off in two matches in a row against Bayern Munich and Barcelona. He's a big boy, and he throws that weight around, and attackers know if they step into the middle of the pitch, Casemiro's going to make his presence known. He's awful to play against, and the ankles and shins of his opponents would agree.
Central midfielder - Idrissa Gueye
Only Maxime Gonalons and Casemiro come in ahead of Gana in terms of tackles made per game. He's been a revelation for Everton in the middle of the pitch this year, and his incredible work rate, reading of the game and tackling ability are a huge part of why the Toffees are in the running for a European spot. He's flown under the radar some this year with Everton's relative anonymity, but there's no question Gana's not the guy you want to come up against in midfield.
Central midfielder - N'golo Kante
We probably could've left this one blank. A team of 11 N'golo Kante clones would probably be the best defensive side conceivable, but even with just one, any team would have problems. There's a reason Leicester went from title winners to 15th in the Prem when he left, and his new team are now top of the league. The Kante effect is real, and in this team full of defensive stalwards he would be (somehow) even more terrifying.
Right winger - Edinson Cavani
Edinson Cavani's always been one of the hardest workers in the game. He's enough of a team player to have been deployed as a right winger for a significant portion of his career, but he's naturally a striker and his 30-plus goal total this year shows it. Still though, even as a striker, he never stops running both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, and as a winger he regularly showcased that willingness to work for the team. He was one of the few to come out of the loss to Barcelona with his reputation intact, and if he's in your team, you know you're going to get nothing but effort for 90+ minutes.
Striker - Luis Suarez
Between Godin, Cavani, and Luis Suarez, Uruguay have enough work rate to keep out a side of 11 players almost on their own. Working up front, Suarez is the first line of defense, and he takes that job extremely seriously. He never stops running, harassing and harrying defenders, and he's often seen tracking back into midfield to try and win the ball, especially if he's the one to (rarely) lose it. His desire to get the ball back borders on desperation, and that desire, plus his ability to then stick it in the back of the net, is what makes him a constant menace.
Left winger - Mario Mandzukic
Mario Mandzukic has never been a left winger. However, this year, to get him on the field, Juventus coach Max Allegri moved him out wide in a 4-2-3-1, and he's been a revelation. He hasn't been a prolific scorer by any means, but his incessant running, aerial prowess, and surprising tackling ability have made him the perfect complement to Alex Sandro on Juve's left side. Mandzukic has taken to his defensive responsibilities so well, he recorded an unbelievable 14 tackles and 10 assists against Lazio early in the year. Those are numbers unheard of even for the N'Golo Kantes of the world, but former striker Mandzukic has made it seem normal with his incredible transformation into a defensive winger.