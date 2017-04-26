What would be the best defensive team in the world? This is the XI no attacker wants to face

There are certain players around the world that just about every single attacking player would like to avoid. Leo Messi's still never scored a goal on Gianluigi Buffon, and just ask Zlatan Ibrahimovic how he feels about Giorgio Chiellini. Or better yet, take a look at his goalscoring record against the Italian.

The art of defense is a beautiful, if dark one, and there are some who just get it. Whether it's through physicality, reading of the game, pace, or a combination of all of the above, some players are simply a nightmare to come up against. We imagined what would be the worst team to come up against as an attacking player, and picked an XI based on that.