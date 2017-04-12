6 keys for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid’s Champions League first leg clash

Goalio Ramos

At this point, Sergio Ramos may have more game-winning headers than he has game-saving tackles. He's become one of the world's preeminent set piece threats in the last few years, and his aerial ability could just prove to be the difference once again in this one.

Ramos isn't just a set piece monster though, he's a pretty decent center back as well. He's got his hands full with Robert Lewandowski though, and Ramos' work in tandem with whoever lines up at center back alongside him is going to be key for Madrid to keep the rampant Germans off the board. They'll need Sergio on both sides of the ball in this one.