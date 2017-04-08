How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker

Coverage of the match begins Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET with the pregame show on FS1. Then, the 95th edition of Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga kicks off.
Sitting pretty atop the league with 65 points, Bayern Munich look well on their way to another Bundesliga title. Fourth-place Dortmund, meanwhile, are angling to keep a firm grasp of their Champions League spot.
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund got the best of Bayern Munich in their most recent meeting earlier this season with a 1-0 league win in September. Bayern did topple Dortmund to kick off the season with a 2-0 DFL Supercup victory, though.
The Bavarians also hold a significant edge in the overall standings in the rivalry. Of the 113 times the pair have squared off in all competitions, Bayern have won 52 of them. BVB have won 28, while they've drawn 33 times.
Who will win the next edition? We'll find out Saturday on FS1.