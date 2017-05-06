7 keys to Arsenal and Manchester United’s strange (but huge) end of season clash

Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in one of the oddest late-stage fixtures we've ever seen between the two sides. Whereas normally we'd be looking at title implications for one or the other, both sides currently sit outside the top four, and time is quickly running out on their attempts to finish within the Champions League places.

Arsenal currently sit in sixth, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City (with a game in hand), and they'll be desperate for a win. They have no other shot at making Champions League, so it's three points or nothing for the Gunners.

Manchester United are just a point behind City in fifth, but they're in a whole different situation from Arsenal. Their best chance to make it into Champions League lies by winning Europa League, and they've just picked up a huge 1-0 win away against Celta in the first leg of their semifinal to take one step closer to that goal. If they win two more games, they're in Champions League, and because of that, Mourinho may very well continue to place his priority on that tournament. Wholesale changes may come on Sunday.

What are the keys to this strange matchup between the two old rivals?