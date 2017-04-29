5 things Arsenal could learn from Tottenham

For more than two decades, Arsenal have finished above Tottenham in the Premier League. It's become such a regular occurrence, Gooners created a whole celebration around the day Spurs were mathematically out of the race to catch up to Arsenal.

This is the year it ends though. St. Totteringham's day just isn't going to be a thing.

Spurs are in a legitimate title race, and there's an outside shot that they could lift the Premier League trophy. On the other side of things, Arsenal currently sit in sixth place, and they're fighting desperately to avoid finishing outside the top four for the first time in Arsene Wenger's 20-plus years as manager. Things have changed pretty drastically over the years, and Spurs now seem to be on the cusp of an extended run of success, while Arsenal look like they have a lot to figure out.

No self respecting Gooner wants to admit that Tottneham have done things right in recent years, but now that the tables have turned, what can Arsenal learn from Spurs' recent success?