Antoine Griezmann went to a Knicks game and discovered just how short he is
Antoine Griezmann decided to start his winter break in New York, which is no surprise considering how much he loves American culture.
First stop: Knicks game, where everyone is much, much taller than he is. Especially Kristaps Porzingis.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
Willy Hernangomez is also much taller than he is.
Also, Griezmann looks like Justin Bieber in that beanie.
At least Derrick Rose didn't make Griezmann look tiny.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
Serge Ibaka definitely did. And we have to give credit to Griezmann for timing his trip right and making sure he saw the Magic playing in their pinstripe throwbacks. That's a veteran move.
Oh look, another tall person. Nikola Vucevic definitely makes Griezmann look small.
Griezmann is 5 feet 9 inches so he's not exactly tiny, but going to an NBA game will definitely make him look it.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images