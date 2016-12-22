5 managers who could replace Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace
Alan Pardew got the sack at Crystal Palace and now a potentially intriguing job is open. The club has great support and, with Christian Benteke leading the way, there is some talent. But Palace are also just one point out of the relegation zone.
Who could take over at Selhurst Park?Getty Images Getty Images
Sam Allardyce
Allardyce has already been tipped as the heavy favorite for the job and he's indicated that he would very much be interested. He'd probably do a good job with Palace too, but will the club hire him just a few months after he was fired as England boss for comments that indicated he engaged in unsavory transfer practices?The FA The FA via Getty Images
Chris Coleman
Coleman has been the target of several clubs over the last year. He's well-respected and his work with Wales at the Euros made him a hot name over the summer, but getting Wales to let him leave might be tough.UEFA UEFA via Getty Images
Dougie Freedman
Freedman's managerial career has had a fair number of good runs with just as many bad ones. He is looking for a new job after getting into a fight with the Nottingham Forest chairman and getting fired for it. He managed Crystal Palace before, so he has that going for him.Getty Images Getty Images
Roy Hodgson
Hodgson hasn't managed since leaving the England post after the Euros and it's unclear how badly he wants to get back to work. He's shown he can work wonders with teams in a bad spot, though, and he's been a good bet to save teams in a relegation fight before.Getty Images Getty Images for Leaders
Chris Hughton
A rough run at Norwich soured Hughton's reputation some, but he's back at Brighton and has them looking like strong candidates for promotion. He's been similarly successful in the Championship with Newcastle and Birmingham. Can he translate that to the top flight and, even if he could, would he want to make the jump to Palace instead of just taking Brighton to the Premier League himself?Getty Images Getty Images