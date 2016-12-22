Alan Pardew likes to blame everyone and everything — these were his best excuses
Alan Pardew's tenure at Crystal Palace ended on Thursday. While it's never fun to see a man lose his job, Pards will surely land on his feet soon. The outspoken manager has been chief at six stops: Reading, West Ham, Charlton Athletic, Southampton, Newcastle and Palace.
One of Pardew's most enduring characteristics is his knack for a quality, usually comedy, sound bite -- especially after a loss. From the grass to a carnival, Pardew has cast blame on any number of hilarious scapegoats during his managerial career. The folks at football365 have collected all of Pardew's excuses. Here are some of the best things Pardew has blamed:
The Olympics
When he said it: August 2012
What he said: "I think it is quiet -- whether we’re all enthralled by what's happening with the Olympics I don't know"
Translation: "Andy Murray is about to win Great Britain a gold medal, everyone just relax."This content is subject to copyright.
Science
When he said it: January 2014
What he said: "For the last three years I don’t know, it’s science against me"
Translation: "I knew I shouldn't have egged Mr. Dutton's house that one summer vacation."This content is subject to copyright.
The grass
When he said it: August 2013
What he said: "The grass was a bit long for our liking."
Translation: "I like my grass like I like my elves, short and green."Getty Images
Having too many points
When he said it: March 2014
What he said: "It’s difficult when you have 46 points on the board."
Translation: "Being bad at football is so much easier than being good at football."The FA
Lack of crowd atmosphere
When he said it: January 2012
What he said: "In our stadium 30,000 doesn’t feel like a lot so there was no electricity."
Translation: "I was also told the WiFi was out."Sunderland AFC
A carnival
When he said it: August 2012
What he said: "Today was a little bit unfair on us. We couldn’t move the game to Sunday because of the Notting Hill Carnival."
Translation: "Somehow, a carnival is more appealing than watching my teams play."This content is subject to copyright.
BONUS: Head butting David Meyler
When he said it: March 2014
What he said: "I did not mean any damage to the guy but I have moved my head forward. I tried to push him away with my head ... I don't think it was a head butt. It wasn't a motion that was quick."
Translation: "His head invaded my personal bubble."Getty Images