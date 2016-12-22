Alan Pardew likes to blame everyone and everything — these were his best excuses

Alan Pardew's tenure at Crystal Palace ended on Thursday. While it's never fun to see a man lose his job, Pards will surely land on his feet soon. The outspoken manager has been chief at six stops: Reading, West Ham, Charlton Athletic, Southampton, Newcastle and Palace.

One of Pardew's most enduring characteristics is his knack for a quality, usually comedy, sound bite -- especially after a loss. From the grass to a carnival, Pardew has cast blame on any number of hilarious scapegoats during his managerial career. The folks at football365 have collected all of Pardew's excuses. Here are some of the best things Pardew has blamed: