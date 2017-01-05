Here are the players leaving Premier League teams for Africa Cup of Nations

With the festive period in the Premier League now over, a number of Premier League clubs face a new challenge: losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations. The bi-annual AFCON is scheduled to run just under a month long, with matches beginning on Jan. 14 and the final scheduled for Feb. 5.

Of course, players can rejoin their club teams as their national teams get eliminated, so some of the absences might be short. There's a chance for a lengthy spell away from England, though. Here are the players that each Premier League club will have to do without.

Note: AFCON rosters submitted as of Jan. 4, but can be altered due to injury requirements.