Here are the players leaving Premier League teams for Africa Cup of Nations
With the festive period in the Premier League now over, a number of Premier League clubs face a new challenge: losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations. The bi-annual AFCON is scheduled to run just under a month long, with matches beginning on Jan. 14 and the final scheduled for Feb. 5.
Of course, players can rejoin their club teams as their national teams get eliminated, so some of the absences might be short. There's a chance for a lengthy spell away from England, though. Here are the players that each Premier League club will have to do without.
Note: AFCON rosters submitted as of Jan. 4, but can be altered due to injury requirements.
Arsenal
Arsenal will be short Mohamed Elneny for AFCON. The 24-year-old will play for Egypt in the tournament.AMA Sports Photo Agency
Bournemouth
Ivorian Max Gradel has been called away from Bournemouth for AFCON. The 29-year-old has featured five times in the Premier League for the Cherries this season.Getty Images
Crystal Palace
The Eagles lose two players to AFCON, Wilfried Zaha (pictured) and Bakary Sako. Zaha heads to join Ivory Coast, while Sako links up with Mali.AMA Sports Photo Agency
Everton
Idrissa Gueye will be a big miss for Everton. He's been called by Senegal for the tournament.Getty Images
Hull City
Hull will miss a pair of players during AFCON, Dieumerci Mbokani (pictured) and Ahmed Elmohamady. The Democratic Republic of the Congo called Mbokani, while Elmohamady will play for Egypt.Getty Images
Leicester City
AFCON hits the Foxes pretty hard, as a trio of players will leave the team. Riyad Mahrez (pictured) and Islam Slimani will both represent Algeria, and Daniel Amartey joins up with Ghana.Getty Images
Liverpool
Liverpool will be without the services of the dynamic Sadio Mané, who will be headed to the Senegal national team.Liverpool FC
Manchester United
Eric Bailly will represent the Ivory Coast while he's away from Manchester United.AMA Sports Photo Agency
Southampton
Sofiane Boufal's name has been called by Morocco for the tournament in Africa.AMA Sports Photo Agency
Stoke City
The Potters are short three players from three different countries during AFCON. Wilfried Bony (pictured) will join the Ivory Coast team. Egypt's Ramadan Sobhi and Senegal's Mame Biram Diouf will also be absent from Premier League action.
Sunderland
Sunderland also lose a trio of players: Lamine Kone (pictured), Wahbi Khazri and Ibrahim Ndong. Ivory Coast called Kone, Tunisia called Khazri and Ndong will head to Gabon.Sunderland AFC
Watford
Nordin Amrabat (pictured) will leave the Hornets to represent Morocco. Algeria will count on the services of Adlène Guedioura.Getty Images
West Ham United
Two players leave the Hammers this winter. Andre Ayew (pictured) will play for Ghana, and Cheikhou Kouyaté will represent Senegal.AMA Sports Photo Agency