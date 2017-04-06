6 USWNT players to watch when the Americans take on Russia

Fresh off a disappointing finish to last month's SheBelieves Cup, the U.S. women's team is moving on with a pair of friendlies against Russia. The action kicks off from Dallas on Thursday (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

The result won't matter much – although if the USWNT doesn't win by a multiple-goal margin, that should be cause for concern – but player performances will matter.

Here are the players to watch: