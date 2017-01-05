5 USMNT players with the most to gain in January camp

Benny Feilhaber

Feilhaber has been one of MLS's best creative players for a couple years now, but that didn't seem to matter much to Jurgen Klinsmann. Feilhaber never got along with the old U.S. boss and was frozen out of the national team, but Arena is giving him a look and has spoken repeatedly about the need to add more creativity to the team.

Feilhaber is going to get every opportunity to show that Klinsmann was wrong to keep him out of the team. It's on him to make an impact now because if he does, Arena will have no problem throwing him out there when World Cup qualifying resumes.

Bill Streicher

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports