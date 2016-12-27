The best players of 2016: Who makes up the top team of the year?
Picking a best XI for the whole calendar year is a tough prospect. That's because there are a plethora of incredibly talented players who performed at or near the top of their ability in 2016, but one's appreciation for those players' talents is subjective to say the least.
That being said, this best XI, styled in a 4-2-2-2 formation, was selected with the most impartiality possible (read: true impartiality is impossible), based on performances over the 2016 calendar year.Real Madrid Real Madrid via Getty Images
Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's giant Slovakian goalkeeper doesn't just get the nod as an excuse to yell "Oblak - Bang Bang" over and over again. He was the best goalkeeper in the world in 2016. Gigi Buffon has, and forever will deserve a mention, Thibault Courtois, Hugo Lloris and David De Gea were exemplary, and Manuel Neuer was again spectacular at times throughout 2016. It was Oblak that stood head above the rest though, and he was a big reason for Atleti's incredible year. Commanding in his area, with reflexes beyond comprehensible for his massive frame, he helped marshall one of the best defenses in recent Champions League memory.
Right back: Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich
Joshua Kimmich's most memorable moment to date might be Pep Guardiola's very public private coaching lesson on the pitch directly following the final whistle against Dortmund, but it's emblematic of his career. The kid is something special. Equally able to operate in midfield or in defense, Kimmich is a preternaturally intelligent hybrid player: a sort of Philip Lahm 2.0. At right back, his positioning sense, athleticism, and solid tackling compliment his abilities going forward. He's the perfect two-way player. There was a mixed bag of right backs in 2016, with Serge Aurier performing well (despite his many indiscretions), and Dani Carvajal helping Madrid to a Champions League, and even Sergi Roberto putting in some fantastic showings at his new position. It was Kimmich who really stood out though, and this is likely only the first of many such selections over his career. It's just a matter of which position he'll be at because he's proven himself to be so good at so many already.Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
Centerback: Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus
The most intriguing of Juventus and Italy's famed center back trio, Leonardo Bonucci has the passing range of Andrea Pirlo, but also once punched a man in the face and chased down he and his accomplice after the man dared to attempt to rob him at gunpoint. A stereotypically brilliant reader of the game, Bonucci was the leader of the Italy team that overachieved their way to the quarterfinals of Euro 2016, and he nearly pushed them into the semifinals at the expense of Germany. He's Juventus' vocal leader, and he was top of Pep Guardiola's list when he moved to Manchester City. He stayed put in Turin though, and he's helped lead Juventus to the top of Serie A and into the Champions League knockout rounds once again.Getty Images Getty Images
Centerback: Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos is the most clutch scoring centerback in the world. The ball just seems to find him in important moments, and his attacking instincts kick in at just the right moment. His 90th minute equalizer rescued Real Madrid in the Champions League final, and got himself a trophy at the end of it. They didn't get there just because of Ramos' scoring though, and his partnership with Portugal's Euro 2016 winner Pepe made for an incredible beauty and the beast pairing. With Ramos' ferocious tackling though, sometimes it was hard to tell which of the two was playing the beast on the night. Jerome Boateng also deserves mention here, as does Pepe himself, but Ramos' 2016 was too good to leave him out.Getty Images Getty Images
Left back: Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta was one of the few players to come out of the Jose Mourinho debacle unscathed. Quietly excellent day in and day out, the versatile Spaniard has done an exemplary job at right back, as center back in a back three, and in his natural role at left back. Strong enough to thrive at center back, with enough speed and technical ability to get forward and be dangerous as an attacking fullback, he's settled right into Antonio Conte's team and shined even more under his tutelage. Juventus' Alex Sandro pushes Azpi hard here, as does the most skillful fullback in the world, Marcelo, but Azpi gets the nod, especially for managing to sparkle through the Mourinho muck.Getty Images Getty Images
Center midfield: N'Golo Kante, Chelsea (and Leicester)
With N'Golo Kante in their midfield, Leicester City won the English Premier League for the first time ever. Now, without him, they're in danger of relegation. Chelsea signed the little Frenchman in the summer, and now they're top of the league. Those are not coincidences.
Kante's presence in midfield is comprehensive. His very presence in a passing lane means that there is no longer a passing lane, no matter how artful the deliverer of that pass. He's not just a defensive nuisance though, his intelligent usage of the ball and omnipresence on both sides of it make him indispensable to (now) both France and Chelsea.Getty Images Getty Images
Center midfield: Luka Modric, Real Madrid
Luka Modric looks like a substitute teacher on Halloween, but there's absolutely nothing to make fun of in the way he conducts the midfield. Sublimely talented with the ball on his feet, Modric's passing range is limitless, and his work ethic on the defensive side has shown him to be the most well rounded midfielder in the world, even considering Paul Pogba's incredibly diverse skill set. Alongside Toni Kroos, Modric helped boss Madrid to a Champions League, and he was integral for Croatia until his unfortunate injury during Euro 2016. There was no better overall midfielder in the world than Modric in 2016.Real Madrid Real Madrid via Getty Images
Right wing: Lionel Messi, Barcelona
2016 was a "down" year for Messi. He scored just the paltry 59 goals, and won La Liga with Barcelona, but he failed to win his elusive first trophy with Argentina, famously retiring after they lost to Chile in the Copa America final once again.
Still, Messi pushed Ronaldo to the end for the Ballon d'Or, and that was in an off year. There's no one getting in over him.fotopress Getty Images
Withdrawn striker: Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid
2016 was a year of "almost" for Antoine Griezmann. He almost won Champions League with Atletico Madrid, he almost won Euro 2016 with France, and he almost cracked the Big Two of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or voting. A big reason for that was because he was almost perfect in 2016. He was Atleti's best player, his move to forward turned France's Euros around, and if Messi and Ronaldo weren't from another planet, he might have a shot at dethroning the two of them. It may have been ultimately disappointing for Griez, but his performance was nothing to be disappointed in.Power Sport Images Getty Images
Left wing: Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid
2016 was Ronaldo's year. He powered his way to his second Champions League with Real Madrid, willed Portugal to their first ever European Championship victory, grabbed his fourth Ballon d'Or and the FIFA Club World Championship and punished the back of the net every step of the way. He was king of 2016, and it doesn't look like he's in any hurry to relinquish the crown for 2017.Real Madrid Real Madrid via Getty Images
Striker: Luis Suarez, Barcelona
There was no better striker in the world than Luis Suarez in 2016. Living under Messi's shadow may have hidden the true wonder of his exploits, but Suarez scored more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues in 2016 and almost single-handedly saved Barcelona's La Liga title. He was nearly unstoppable on his own, but alongside Messi and Neymar he's become absolutely terrifying.fotopress Getty Images