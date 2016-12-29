15 Serie A youngsters to watch in 2017
2016 was the year of the youngster in Serie A. Although teams in the Italian league have been known for their reluctance to thrust young players into the spotlight, this year saw a number of talented kids come through the ranks and shine on the peninsula. 2017 will be much of the same, and these are some of the most exciting players to watch next year.
Marco Benassi
Center midfielder Marco Benassi left Inter Milan in 2014 to join Torino and never looked back. The captain of Italy's under-21 team, Benassi is a strong, technical player, equally capable of putting in a tackle or playing a final pass. Still only 22 years old, he's become a fixture in Torino's midfield, and continues to improve.© Nicolò Campo LightRocket via Getty Images
Piotr Zielinski
Piotr Zielinski was on the brink of a move to Liverpool last year before eventually moving to Napoli for £13m. A quick, creative central player, Zielinski thrives with the ball at his feet, able to drive at defenses on the dribble, shoot from distance, or play a final pass. He's found a home in Napoli's midfield, and the 22-year-old is thriving there.Getty Images Getty Images
Mattia Caldara
A big part of Atalanta's fantastic season so far, versatile defender Caldara's able to play both through the center and on the right. Calm on the ball, and an intelligent marker, Caldara has reportedly already been snapped up by Juventus, and will join the Italian champs in the summer.Getty Images Getty Images
Roberto Gagliardini
Another one of Atalanta's incredible young crop of talent, Roberto Gagliardini is the complete midfield player. Box to box, strong in the tackle, calm on the ball, with a wonderful range of passing, the 22-year-old has been on Atalanta's books his whole career, but that could change soon.Getty Images Getty Images
Suso
Suso left Liverpool in search of playing time, and eventually found a home in Milan. He's been a huge part of their resurgence this year, tormenting left backs around the league with his silky dribbling skills, and scoring some fantastic goals to help push Milan up the table. He's still only 23 years old, and with more and more confidence in his game, he's getting better every match.
Amadou Diawara
A robust ball-winning midfielder, Diawara joined Napoli from Bologna in the summer after taking the league by storm just a year ago. Still only 19 years old, Diawara is a fantastic tackler and judicious with the ball, despite lacking a bit going forward.Getty Images Getty Images
Manuel Locatelli
Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli announced himself to Serie A with stunners against Sassuolo and Juventus this year, and the 18-year-old has continued to impress in the heart of Milan's midfield. Calm on the ball, good going forward, and a strong tackler, he's got all the tools to be successful. He clearly isn't scared of the big stage, either.Getty Images Getty Images
Leandro Paredes
An orchestra conductor deep in midfield, 22-year-old Leandro Paredes stepped into Roma's lineup early this season and showed exactly why he's one of their most promising young talents. Nearly impossible to take the ball off of, Paredes is a deep-lying playmaker with some bite, intercepting and breaking up play from in front of the back line and quickly restarting the attack with his passing and dribbling skill.Giuseppe Bellini Getty Images
Andrea Belotti
'Il Gallo' Andrea Belotti has been the story of Torino's season so far. The 23-year-old striker's scored 13 goals already in Serie A this season, but he's not just a do-nothing poacher. He tracks back to win the ball on defense, runs incessantly, and makes life hell for opposition defenders.© Nicolò Campo LightRocket via Getty Images
Alessio Romagnoli
A classy defender, 21-year-old Romagnoli is one of the most important pieces of the new, younger Milan that have taken the league by storm. A fantastic reader of the game, calm on the ball, and strong in the tackle, he has more than a little in common with the great Milan defenders of the past.Getty Images Getty Images
Daniele Rugani
The future of Juventus' defense, Daniele Rugani has seen his role grow slowly but surely since he joined the Bianconeri. Rugani once went an entire season without picking up a yellow card as a center back, and he's continued to show this poise in a Juventus shirt. Good on the ball, and an incredible reader of the game, alongside Caldara and Romagnoli, Italy is set in the center of defense for years to come.Getty Images Getty Images
Federico Bernardeschi
Another one of the Italian national team's brightest young gems, Bernardeschi is a versatile attacker who thrives on the right wing. Tricky with the ball at his feet, boasting a powerful left foot, he can play a pass or find the back of the net himself.Anadolu Agency Getty Images
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Donnarumma is Gigi Buffon's heir apparent, and the 17-year-old is breaking every stereotype against young goalkeepers. Strong on crosses, and a fantastic shot-stopper with a penchant for the big matches, Donnarumma is on the fast track for true stardom.Getty Images Getty Images
Marko Pjaca
Although he only got a couple chances to show his electric talent before suffering a cracked fibula, Pjaca is set to break out in a big way in 2017. Strong, pacy, and able to play on the wing or as a striker in a pinch, Pjaca's dribbling ability makes him a constant danger on the ball. Back just in time for the new year, he'll be like a new signing for the Bianconeri.Getty Images Getty Images
Franck Kessie
Franck Kessie may not be in an Atalanta shirt by the time February 1st rolls around. The 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder is already drawing comparisons to Yaya Toure, and it's easy to see why. A powerful, intelligent center mid with the ability to stride down the field with the ball at his feet and create danger, there's a reason half the big clubs in Europe are after his signature.Getty Images Getty Images