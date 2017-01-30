10 transfers that could still get done before the January deadline

Lukas Podolski, Galatasaray to Vissel Kobe

The Podolski-to-China rumors have been circulating for a month, but Japanese side Vissel Kobe were newly tipped as favorites to sign the former Germany international. Either way, Podolski looks set for one last big payday with a move to the Far East, even though he did just score five goals in Galatasaray’s cup win last week, prompting the club to come out and say he’s no longer for sale.

Getty Images

Alex Livesey