10 transfers that could still get done before the January deadline
The January window never really gets the blood pumping like summer transfer season, but it’s not without its fair share of blockbusters and deadline deals. We’ve already seen Julian Draxler head to Paris, Dimitri Payet back to Marseille, and Oscar to China. Here are ten more names that will likely be on the move before Tuesday's deadline.
Branislav Ivanovic, Chelsea to Zenit
This deal is considered as good as done with the 32-year-old Ivanovic no longer part of Antonio Conte’s plans. The long-serving Blues defender has been allowed to leave on a free transfer and has reportedly already agreed to join Zenit.Getty Images Shaun Botterill
Jordan Ayew, Aston Villa to Swansea
The Villans have reportedly agreed to ship Ayew to the Premier League strugglers in exchange for defender Neil Taylor and £5 million. Personal terms have not yet been agreed but the move is expected to be under wraps before Tuesday’s deadline. Jordan’s brother Andre Ayew played for Swansea last season before moving to West Ham.Action Images / Reuters WOLFGANG RATTAY
Jese Rodriguez, PSG to Las Palmas
One of the biggest transfer busts of the summer is already back on the block. After quickly falling out of favor in Paris, Karim Benzema's former Real Madrid backup is closing in on a move back to Spain and his hometown of Las Palmas.Aurelien Meunier Getty Images
Leonardo Ulloa, Leicester City to Anywhere Else
One of Leicester’s key role players to their championship run has threatened to go on strike after Leicester turned down an improved bid from Sunderland following Ulloa’s transfer request. The Foxes say they wont sell the striker to a rival, so the assumption here is he’ll be going somewhere, anywhere before the deadline.Getty Images Michael Regan
Sead Kolasinac, Schalke to Chelsea
With Ivanovic likely on the move, Chelsea are looking for alternatives at fullback and Kolasinac would fit the bill. The versatile Bosnia international is out of contract this summer but could still draw Schalke a reported fee of £8million now. Negotiations are reportedly underway, but Chelsea face competition from Juventus for the 23-year-old.
Kara Mbodji, Anderlecht to Leicester City
The struggling Premier League champions are desperate for some defensive help and have concentrated their efforts on Mbodji this month. After seeing an initial bid of £7million rejected, Leicester have reportedly made a second offer of £13 million for the 27-year-old Senegal international.
Scott Hogan, Brentford to West Ham
The Hammers still have a bunch of money from the Payet transfer to spend after acquiring Hull’s Robert Snodgrass and are looking for another alternative up top. Enter Hogan, who ranks fifth in the Championship this season with 14 goals for Brentford. The 24-year-old, who has also drawn interest from Crystal Palace and West Brom, has a firm price tag of £15 million.Getty Images Getty Images
Manolo Gabbiadini, Napoli to Southampton
Southampton really need a striker with Charlie Austin and they've found their man in Gabbiadini. The Saints have reportedly already agreed on personal terms with the 25-year-old and both sides are expected to announce the deal soon. At a fee of £17million including add-ons, the deal would be one of the 10 biggest of the January window.Getty Images Getty Images
Lukas Podolski, Galatasaray to Vissel Kobe
The Podolski-to-China rumors have been circulating for a month, but Japanese side Vissel Kobe were newly tipped as favorites to sign the former Germany international. Either way, Podolski looks set for one last big payday with a move to the Far East, even though he did just score five goals in Galatasaray’s cup win last week, prompting the club to come out and say he’s no longer for sale.Getty Images Alex Livesey
Leon Bailey, Genk to Bayer Leverkusen
Leverkusen confirmed that Bailey has already agreed to terms and underwent his medical with the club, but Genk must still formally sign off on the deal. The 19-year-old Jamaica starlet has been linked with a host of clubs including Man United after scoring four goals in the Europa League this season.Juan Manuel Serrano Arce Getty Images