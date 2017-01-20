World Cup-Men’s Super-G Results
1. Matthias Mayer, Austria, 1 minute, 11.25 seconds.
2. Christof Innerhofer, Italy, 1:11.34.
3. Beat Feuz, Switzerland, 1:11.69.
4. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 1:11.71.
5. Max Franz, Austria, 1:11.84.
6. Dominik Paris, Italy, 1:12.04.
7. Peter Fill, Italy, 1:12.09.
8. Josef Ferstl, Germany, 1:12.15.
9. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 1:12.17.
10. Alexis Pinturault, France, 1:12.27.
11. Travis Ganong, United States, 1:12.30.
12. Carlo Janka, Switzerland, 1:12.41.
13. Vincent Kriechmayr, Austria, 1:12.54.
14. Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Canada, 1:12.59.
15. Romed Baumann, Austria, 1:12.61.
16. Blaise Giezendanner, France, 1:12.68.
17. Adrien Theaux, France, 1:12.71.
18. Andrew Weibrecht, United States, 1:12.84.
19. Steven Nyman, United States, 1:12.87.
20. Erik Guay, Canada, 1:12.89.
Super G World Cup Standings=
1. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 329 points.
2. Domink Paris, Italy, 192.
3. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 189.
4. Matthis Mayer, Austria, 167.
5. Max Franz, Austria, 152.
6. Beat Feuz, Switzerland, 142.
7. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 123.
8. Christof Innerhofer, Italy, 119.
9. Erik Guay, Canada, 115.
10. Josef Ferstl, Germany, 97.
Overall World Cup Standings=
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 980.
2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 692.
3. Alexis Pinturault, France, 655.
4. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 544.
5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 445.
5. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 445.
7. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 373.
8. Mathieu Faivre, France, 315.
9. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 277.
10. Max Franz, Austria, 262.