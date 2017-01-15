Kristoffersen again edges Hirscher in World Cup slalom duel

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) Henrik Kristoffersen’s hot streak in World Cup slalom extended to a fourth win on Sunday, and Marcel Hirscher was runner-up again.

Defending a first-run lead, Kristoffersen was slower than Hirscher at the last time check but the Norwegian raced through the final gates for a 0.15 seconds winning margin. Felix Neureuther of Germany was 0.63 back in third.

Kristoffersen now leads the World Cup slalom standings from Austrian Hirscher, who has been runner-up in three of his rival’s victories.

Still, Hirscher extended his clear lead in the overall standings with Kristoffersen rising to second.

Kristoffersen also won last Sunday at nearby Adelboden, and completed back-to-back wins at the Swiss venues for the second straight year.